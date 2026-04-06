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What happened to "Sell America?"
There never was a "Sell America" trade and there's no "Hedge America" trade either
14 hrs ago
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Robin J Brooks
40
5
6
Asia's Dependence on Oil from the Persian Gulf
Asia's biggest economies import around 60 percent of their crude from the Persian Gulf
Apr 5
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Robin J Brooks
47
7
4
Which oil prices to watch and vulnerabilities in EM
A recording from Robin J Brooks's live video
Apr 4
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Robin J Brooks
60
3
36:18
Central Bank Gold Selling
Turkey is the only EM central bank to use its gold holdings to bolster FX reserves
Apr 4
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Robin J Brooks
54
5
5
How Big is the Oil Price Spike?
There's a lot of different oil prices floating around now - the one that matters is $112
Apr 3
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Robin J Brooks
60
8
11
Egypt gets it right
Egypt deserves huge credit for allowing its currency to depreciate in this shock
Apr 2
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Robin J Brooks
39
4
6
Right versus Wrong in Emerging Markets
Egypt has rightly allowed its currency to devalue in this shock, while Turkey is resisting
Apr 1
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Robin J Brooks
48
3
5
March 2026
How much does an Embargo spike Oil Prices?
Taking Iran's oil off the market pushes Brent up by $10 at standard price elasticities
Mar 31
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Robin J Brooks
32
8
5
Turkey falls back into crisis
Only very large FX intervention has stopped the Lira from tumbling - that can't last
Mar 30
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Robin J Brooks
53
4
8
Are Central Banks Selling Gold?
Gold holdings of Turkey's central bank are down a lot, but Turkey is an outlier in EM
Mar 29
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Robin J Brooks
52
4
2
Update on Markets and Iran
A recording from Robin J Brooks's live video
Mar 28
•
Robin J Brooks
126
16
4
44:10
Markets After Four Weeks of War
I'm kicking off a weekly livestream on markets this morning
Mar 28
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Robin J Brooks
46
4
5
© 2026 Robin J Brooks
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