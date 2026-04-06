What happened to "Sell America?"
There never was a "Sell America" trade and there's no "Hedge America" trade either
  Robin J Brooks
Asia's Dependence on Oil from the Persian Gulf
Asia's biggest economies import around 60 percent of their crude from the Persian Gulf
  Robin J Brooks
Which oil prices to watch and vulnerabilities in EM
A recording from Robin J Brooks's live video
  Robin J Brooks
36:18
Central Bank Gold Selling
Turkey is the only EM central bank to use its gold holdings to bolster FX reserves
  Robin J Brooks
How Big is the Oil Price Spike?
There's a lot of different oil prices floating around now - the one that matters is $112
  Robin J Brooks
Egypt gets it right
Egypt deserves huge credit for allowing its currency to depreciate in this shock
  Robin J Brooks
Right versus Wrong in Emerging Markets
Egypt has rightly allowed its currency to devalue in this shock, while Turkey is resisting
  Robin J Brooks

March 2026

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