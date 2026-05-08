Robin J Brooks

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Claustrophilia's avatar
Claustrophilia
9h

I'm not sure what you mean by risk premia, a generic term that could signify any one of many different things. There is the equity risk premium--the difference between the earnings yield (of a broadly constituted equity index) and the risk-free bond yield; and then there are various credit spreads by type of debt, also over the risk-free government bond yield, which are also variants of risk premia. And so on.

If you mean "term" risk premium then you should say so. And if you are referring to that I don't see how your use of 10y10y forward rates charts of the G10 economies sovereign bond markets cuts the mustard as a convincing measure of the risk of debt-doom that you have been arguing. The term premium, as you must know, is the swap spread between the fixed 10 year bond yield and the strip of short-dated forward rates rolling out to 10 years, in effect a synthetic floating rate Treasury bond of that maturity. (If you wish to compute the term premium for the 20-year or 30-year bond you do the same thing to obtain the premium of the fixed over floating.)

A persistent, positive and steadily increasing term premium would be evidence of long-term investors' unease over the market-implied direction of future short term rates, and reflects such investors' bias towards higher short rates in future than predicted by the rolling forwards. And if it occurs across sovereign bond markets that would undeniably be noteworthy and it would go further in confirming your claims of mounting debt stress than simply showing us the movement of 10y10y forwards. Conversely, a negative and increasing term premium would imply a path of future short rates that is too bearish. It is what we saw persistently in the QE2 and QE3 programs launched by the Fed. These can be further validated by looking at bid-offer spreads in interest-rate receiver and payer swaption prices.

To make your argument even compelling you could show us the persistently positive and rising term premium of the inflation-indexed as well as breakeven curves-- which is to say, decompose each of the two nominal curves I mentioned above into the two constituents. A rising and widening gap between the 10y breakeven and the10y zero-coupon inflation swap for instance would be strong evidence that the bond market sees the risk that debt will be inflated away is increasing.

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Ed A's avatar
Ed A
12h

How does this play out over different time horizons: long term seems certain, but how about mid to near term? Long rates in the US were slowly falling before the war.

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