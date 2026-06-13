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I’ve been writing these Substack posts for over a year now. I do one a day, sometimes two. Every Saturday morning, I do a live stream that summarizes key goings on in the markets. I do all that by myself. I don’t have a communications department, there’s no editor I work with and I don’t have an assistant. My only expense is the data I buy for my analysis. All of this is possible because Substack runs my client database, sends my posts out when they’re done, and processes payments from my subscribers.

Now think about what all this would be like if I were still working for a sell-side bank. There’d be compliance and communications teams to review what I write. There’d be sales people to promote my stuff to clients once it’s published. And then there’d be an army of people in the background handling accounting and performance. None of this infrastructure is needed to do what I do because Substack allows me to be a one-man operation. All of this means - in my mind - that there’s a ton of hidden unemployment on Wall Street, i.e. lots of jobs that can be eliminated thanks to technology.

Notice that I haven’t mentioned AI once. That’s because none of this is about AI. It’s about technological advances that have been made over time that - now - allow me to be a one-man operation and that should have resulted in a steady stream of job cuts in finance. Those didn’t happened because job cuts are tricky. They can hurt morale even as they lift profits. If there’s some scandal or other, the CEO who eliminated jobs in compliance will get blamed. That’s why most CEO’s don’t confront the labor overhang.

Now think about what AI is in this context. Every CEO knows they’re dragging along a big labor overhang that hurts profitability. And all of a sudden fate hands you - on a silver platter - this AI narrative that’s conditioning everyone to expect layoffs. Here’s a golden opportunity to downsize without getting blamed if things go wrong. After all, AI made you do it. It’s the perfect scapegoat if things go pear-shaped.

This is how I see AI. It’s an excuse to eliminate lots of white-collar jobs that should have been automated a while ago. It’s a narrative that allows companies to downsize drastically because - well - that’s what people are now expecting, even though - truth be told - most of this downsizing has nothing to do with AI.

So where are we on this downsizing? In my opinion, we haven’t begun to scratch the surface. Take the chart above, which shows establishment survey data for employment in commercial banking. Recent downsizing has unwound the hiring spree in the years after COVID, but the sector hasn’t remotely begun to eliminate the overhang of back-office jobs. That’s still coming.

There’s a growing literature on job losses due to AI. This is important research and AI will have important effects in its own right. But the real labor market impact of AI is - in my opinion - this indirect channel. Most jobs that’ll get cut aren’t being replaced by AI. They’re jobs that lost their justification a while ago and are now on their way out.

I’ve hinted at this downsizing in my work on inflation. After all, if lots of people lose their jobs, that’s deflationary and is why I’ve pushed back on “inflation-is-running-hot” narratives. I’ll write a series of pieces over the summer on how big this downsizing wave will be and what it means for the economy.