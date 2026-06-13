Robin J Brooks

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Frontier | Winston's avatar
Frontier | Winston
6h

I completely agree with that: “This is how I see AI. It’s an excuse to eliminate lots of white-collar jobs that should have been automated a while ago. It’s a narrative that allows companies to downsize drastically because - well - that’s what people are now expecting, even though - truth be told - most of this downsizing has nothing to do with AI.”

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Kai Seim's avatar
Kai Seim
3h

I can‘t comment directly, but want to tell you from my company, a midsized (50+) Germany based engineering firm focused on fiber, power and heating networks. We do planning, tendering and site super supervisory during deployment plus the overall project management.

And: we LACK people, we do NOT have an „overhang“. For us AI offers the opportunity to fill gaps, eg regarding judicial topics (tendering) or documentation. So we have some hope regarding AI, but for sure not the hope to lay off anybody.

Plus: my Team likes to test and play. If I would stop this, I would face problems…

Regards, Kai

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