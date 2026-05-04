Robin J Brooks

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Peter Nuttall's avatar
Peter Nuttall
12h

I think Metz is doing the least worst option. Let's consider an alternative - he sends the German navy to help reopen straits of hormuz. The German navy is a much smaller force than the USN (65 vessels vs ~200 operational vessels) and it has commitments in the baltic and the med. It will have much the same problems operating in the Straits as the USN - attacks from cheap drones. We have seen - every European navy will have seen - how effective cheap Ukrainian drones have been against the Russian Black Sea fleet. Its one advantage over the USN is it has maybe 12 vessels for the anti-mine role (vs 4 in the USN). However, minesweeping under fire is unlikely to work out.

There are other factors that will give Metz and team pause:

- German ships would serve under US command, but the USA seems to have gone to war with no real plan beyond bomb bomb bomb.

- The USA seems very willing to publicly commit war crimes.

- Germany and other European countries sent troops to Afghanistan. The current American administration has loudly rejected that contribution. why contribute again? In retrospect, the choice of Germany not to help in Iraq seems wise.

- Trump has prioritised the USA. would he really lower tariffs? would he stick to any deal made?

- Trump has failed to bring the Ukrainian war to a close, mostly because his team is incompetent.

- Trump is a much disliked figure in Europe, even among the right wing.

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
14h

What was Merz thinking 🤔????? Even if he believes it. Why say it ????? Germany was an export economy helped by the strong German franc taking advantage of being embedded in the Euro 💶 with the USA 🇺🇸 and China 🇨🇳 as key markets. They can’t compete on price with China and have pissed of Trump. Not good

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