Robin J Brooks

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
40m

Well said — even Erdogan and Putin would (reluctantly) agree.

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Victor Adair's avatar
Victor Adair
2h

Robin: 100% agree with “using your central bank to artificially lower yields doesn’t reduce your fiscal risk premium. It just pushes it from the bond market into the currency.” I’ve traded FX for 50 years (since Chicago introduced FX futures) and, for the past two years I’ve been wondering “what” could cause the Yen to rally against other currencies. Reading your posts over the past several months, I see you are USD bullish. Do you see the dollar/yen falling?

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