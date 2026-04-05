The reduction in oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz hits Asia hardest. That’s because the vast majority of oil from countries in the Persian Gulf headed to Asia before the war with Iran, so this is where the biggest shortfalls are happening now. In today’s post, I look at the dependence of Asia’s biggest economies on oil out of the Persian Gulf. On average, Asia imports around 60 percent of its crude from the Gulf, but there’s a couple of countries - like Pakistan or the Philippines - where this number is close to 100 percent. This is where the scramble for oil is now greatest and where the negative hit to GDP will be most pronounced.

The UN’s Comtrade database allows you to pull bilateral trade data by product between countries. I pulled data for 2024 on oil imports for ten Asian economies: China (CN), India (IN), Indonesia (ID), Japan (JP), South Korea (KR), Malaysia (MY), Pakistan (PK), the Philippines (PH), Singapore (SG) and Thailand (TH). I distinguish between imports from Persian Gulf countries (Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) and everyone else. I include Oman among the Persian Gulf countries because - even though it’s outside the Strait of Hormuz - it’s within reach of Iranian rockets. For China, I include imports from Malaysia in the Persian Gulf total because a good chunk of this is oil that’s getting transshipped from Iran.

The chart above has oil imports in percent of GDP in 2024 on the horizontal axis and the share of oil in the 2024 total coming from the Persian Gulf on the vertical axis. On average, most countries lie in a range of 50 to 70 percent of imports coming from the Gulf, with India at the lower end of this range and South Korea at the upper. Pakistan and the Philippines are almost 100 percent dependent on Gulf oil, while Japan is near 95 percent. All of this explains the mad scramble now going on. It’s this dependence - and the resulting shortfall now - that drove the spot price for Brent to $140 and spot WTI to $110 last week, as Asian economies go global in their effort to fill this gap.

A couple of caveats apply. First, there’s a lot of transshipment of oil, so it’s likely these numbers understate Asia’s true dependence on the Persian Gulf. Second, I look only at imports of crude. Dependence on the Persian Gulf is probably even greater when you include refined product. Third, this is my first time working with Comtrade data and they’re awful to work with. So the odds of any mistakes are greater than usual!