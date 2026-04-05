Robin J Brooks

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
2d

Thank you, Robin, you’re amazing at working with and explaining it all to us! Thank you. Hope you and your family have a joyful Sunday!

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
1d

An interesting question is what they do with the oil. Much is likely used to power road, ship and aircraft. But there’s also fertilizer and various lubricants, not to forget numerous plastics.

Chinese sales of solar panels and BYD electric road vehicles could do especially well in the Phillippines, Japan and Pakistan, along with Myanmar and South Korea too. If I were Zi Ping, I’d have strong sales teams on the road immediately.

I also wonder what role ASEAN plays in all this - setting of standards of various kinds maybe? Maybe it could see ways in which to play a more extended role?

Ian

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