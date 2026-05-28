Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will K's avatar
Will K
15h

How should we think about the argument that income on financial assets is an offset to debt expense? I.e., if Japan is earning 8% on its assets and paying out 6% on its debt, isn’t that a net positive? Or does the fact that the nominal amount of liabilities > assets mean that realized income, despite potentially being higher %-wise, will not actually outpace debt servicing?

Reply
Share
david's avatar
david
5h

I recall Japanese households/firms also have a lot of financial assets (including significant non-yen denominated balances). How are they taxed? As the yen drops they also become more and more significant parts of the national balance sheet (growing relative to the yen denominated govt debt), right?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture