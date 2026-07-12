Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!

Japan’s finance minister made waves this week when he called on the massive public pension fund GPIF and other funds to repatriate overseas assets and invest more at home. Japan’s government bond yields fell substantially and the Yen strengthened a bit, so markets definitely see this as something that could help Japan out of its debt trap. I disagree and explain why in today’s post.

The basic problem in Japan is that - at 240 percent of GDP - public debt is at crisis levels. This puts upward pressure on government bond yields, forcing the central bank to keep buying public debt on the secondary market to cap yields. The fact that yields aren’t allowed to rise freely means risk premia are artificially suppressed, so there’s no incentive for domestic savers or foreigners to invest in Japan. This puts depreciation pressure on the Yen. Essentially, what yield caps are doing is to shift what would be a debt crisis to the Yen. Since markets are prevented from expressing their views in the bond market, they do so by selling the currency.

Now think about official FX intervention and GPIF repatriation in this context. Both are conceptually the same thing. In the former, it’s the government selling Treasuries and converting the freed up Dollars into Yen, which gives it a temporary and fleeting lift. In the latter, it’s the GPIF that’s doing exactly the same thing. In essence, it’s just more FX intervention via a government-controlled entity. But here’s the kicker. These interventions are one-offs, i.e. they’re a stock measure. Artificially keeping yields low is a flow because it generates open-ended outflows from Japan. You can see this in the chart above. The black line is the 30-year Japanese government bond yield minus the trade-weighted average yield in the rest of the G10. Even with all the rise in the JGB yield in recent years, this differential is still negative. No wonder the trade-weighted Yen (the blue line in the chart above) keeps grinding lower. One-off or stock measures can’t hope to compete with the flow that’s being generated via yield caps.

Japan really only has one way out of this mess. Ideally, it would just let its government bond yields rise to market-determined levels, but the degree of manipulation in yields may be very large - as the chart above suggests - so this could result in a debt crisis. Better for the government, instead, to sell its ample holdings of financial assets, which are the reason net debt is only 130 percent. The cash from such asset sales could then be used to buy back outstanding public debt and cut the massive debt overhang.

In short, debt reduction is the only way forward for Japan because it’s debt that’s the problem. Any kind of intervention - by the government or by a proxy like the GPIF - can’t possibly work (other than a short-lived announcement effect) because you’re putting up a stock against a flow. The flow will always win that fight.