Robin J Brooks

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AMN RAMI's avatar
AMN RAMI
12h

The stock-flow logic is fine, and you are right about GPIF repatriation. But the debt-trap premise does not hold. You cite 240 per cent gross, concede net is 130, then reason from the gross figure anyway. Japanese households alone hold ¥2,286trn in financial assets against ¥1,342trn of national debt — roughly 1.7× the stock, ~88 per cent domestically held — against a record current account surplus of some $210–220bn, a $1.6trn public pension fund in GPIF, and the world's largest net international investment position. This is not a country facing a financing cliff. It is a rich country swimming in cash.

The "yield cap" claim is also dated. Ueda has re-privatised the JGB market; the 10-year has gone 0.85 → 2.76 per cent, the 30-year 2.11 → 3.92. That is normalisation, not suppression. And the differential driving your outflow is narrowing on its own, as the BoJ hikes into a Fed that has stopped.

But here is what the Japan-obsessed framing misses entirely. Japan is the largest foreign holder of US Treasuries. The yield suppression you criticise is precisely what keeps that capital parked in Washington. Let Japanese yields find market levels — your own prescription — and that capital comes home. Your remedy is the Treasury exodus. This arrangement does not trap Japan; the United States is dependent on it. So the risk register is inverted. Japan is a creditor nation with a domestic savings base, a record surplus, and real assets. The US is biblically indebted, its wealth is substantially paper, and structurally reliant on foreign capital to fund itself. Japan isn't the fragile one here. It's the one holding the match.

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John Durkin's avatar
John Durkin
13h

Katayama Saysuki Finance Minister is female. “She”

片山さつき財務相

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