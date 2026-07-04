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One of the questions that comes up frequently in my Saturday morning live streams is whether Kevin Warsh will shrink the Fed’s balance sheet in any kind of material way, and what that would mean for markets. So that’s what I’ll focus on in today’s post and it’s also what I’ll talk about on the live stream in a few hours at 9 am (ET).

The Fed’s balance sheet began to balloon after the 2008 crisis, when the Fed bought a ton of Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities. The rationale for this was that the policy rate had fallen to zero, so conventional means for monetary policy to ease had been exhausted. Purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed to flatten the yield curve, bring down longer-term interest rates and - thereby - ease financial conditions further. These kind of asset purchases are also thought of as an especially potent form of “forward guidance,” since the central bank is quite literally putting its money where its mouth is.

All this means that - if you’re in favor of aggressively shrinking the balance sheet - you’re willing to accept higher interest rates on Treasury debt. I personally think this would be a good thing. Fiscal policy is clearly out of control and needs a reality check. But I’m highly doubtful this’ll happen. The chart above shows the composition of the asset side of the Fed’s balance sheet. The balance sheet is around 21 percent of GDP (black line), of which holdings of Treasury debt (the red bars) make up two-thirds. There’s just no way the Fed can rid itself of this stuff to any material degree.

I’ll make three points in today’s post: (i) compared to its asset purchase (QE) programs, efforts to reduce the balance sheet (QT) are small and short - the data say we just don’t have the stomach for this stuff; (ii) bad shocks come along with regularity and Fed QE during such shocks has become normalized - over the medium term, the direction of the Fed’s balance sheet is up, not down; and (iii) there’s obviously financial repression (using regulatory policy to stuff the financial system with debt) and other things that can be done to keep yields down if the Fed’s balance sheet is cut, but these won’t help much if the Fed seriously downsizes its Treasury holdings.

We don’t have the stomach for balance sheet reduction: the black line in the chart above shows total issuance of Treasury debt and the bars of various colors show where demand for this debt comes from. When they’re positive, the light blue bars show Fed accumulation of Treasury debt during QE programs, while - when they’re negative - holdings of Treasuries are falling during QT. QT always ends up being smaller and shorter than QE because we - by revealed preference - don’t have the stomach for higher yields and the associated rise in volatility that more aggressive balance sheet reduction would entail. We’re good at buying, but we’re not good at selling. A major flaw that - over the medium term - will drive the Fed’s balance sheet up, not down.

Bad shocks come along with regularity: the fact that we don’t have the stomach for proper QT means the Fed’s balance sheet will inexorably rise. That’s because bad shocks come a long with regularity. When those happen, as in COVID, the budget deficit widens sharply because the government does all kinds of spending amid collapsing tax revenues. Private demand for all the resulting debt issuance is low, so - as the chart above shows - the Fed steps up to buy it so that interest rates don’t go through the roof. The problem is that this warehousing of debt turns out to be permanent. The Fed is never able to fully unload the Treasuries it buys.

Financial repression and other games: of course you can force banks to hold more Treasuries - making it easier for the Fed to cut its balance sheet - something that falls under the banner of “financial repression.” You can also issue more short-term debt to avoid the rise in yields that could result from a big drop in the Fed’s balance sheet. That’s certainly something that, as the chart above shows, has been used increasingly in recent years. But the scope to which these things can offset a meaningful reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet is very limited.

My bottom line is that any kind of meaningful reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet is unlikely. I think such a reduction would be a good thing. It’d raise the role of markets in setting yields, which hopefully would make policy makers more attuned to just how reckless our out-of-control fiscal policy is. But - unfortunately - this is precisely why it won’t happen in any meaningful way. The one thing successive US governments have in common is their love for irresponsible fiscal policy and not facing up to reality.