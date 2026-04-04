Robin J Brooks

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Nobodyknowsnothing's avatar
Nobodyknowsnothing
2d

if retail is freaking out this will show up on gld etc flows and asian gold etf flows

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Suman Suhag's avatar
Suman Suhag
2d

Many people feel desperate in regards to climate crisis handling, as Trump is going into office soon. The same people usually also loath Musk's support in Trump and his political behavior in general, which seems to be dangerous and irresponsible. However, Musk was a loud critic of Trump back in 2017 when the latter moved out of the Paris agreement, and supported it; he does acknowledge man made climate change, and promotes renewable energies. Suppose he is quite disordered, but, that he is going to put pressure on Trump or persuade him into major climate policy, however capitalistic and aggressive?

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