What central banks do with their international reserves is opaque. Data are often available only at low frequency and with long lags. There’s reasons for this. Central bank asset purchases are often controversial. Just imagine all the low-yielding US Treasuries held across emerging markets (EM) and how that money could be put to better use. Not to mention the possibility that - if markets get wind of what central banks are up to - they’ll try front-running them.

There’s three exceptions to this: India, Thailand and Turkey. All three publish weekly data on international reserves broken down into foreign exchange and gold holdings. Turkey is the most transparent because it puts out weekly data on volumes of gold held by its central bank, allowing you to see directly how much gets sold or swapped without having to back this out yourself. You have to infer intervention by adjusting for valuation changes from movements in the price of gold for the other two.

In a recent post, I flagged that gold held by Turkey’s central bank has fallen sharply. This drop is a direct reflection of Turkey’s crawling peg, which commits the central bank to sell its foreign exchange (FX) reserves when Lira is under pressure. As those reserves have fallen, the central bank has sold and swapped gold holdings to bolster its FX reserves. In the four weeks from February 27 to March 27, gold holdings went from 820 to 700 metric tons, boosting FX reserves by $18 billion. You have to factor that in when you look at the recent fall in FX reserves. When you do that, it puts FX intervention to support the Lira at $37 billion over the past month, on par with what happened after the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu in March 2025. That’s big, but I don’t think it generalizes to the rest of EM.

The chart above shows weekly valuation-adjusted changes in gold holdings of central banks in Turkey (blue), India (black) and Thailand (red). I calculate these in three steps. First, I calculate the weekly change in Dollar value of each central bank’s holdings. This combines valuation changes and actual buying or selling of gold. Second, I strip out the valuation component by calculating the valuation gain or loss that would have happened if the stock had remained unchanged. Third, I subtract this valuation change from the total change in step one.

When I sum valuation-adjusted weekly changes for the four weeks from February 27 to March 27, the drop is -$18 billion for Turkey, while valuation-adjusted holdings for India and Thailand are essentially flat. That supports my general view that Turkey is an outlier in EM due to its exchange rate peg. This suggests that the fall in gold since hostilities in the Gulf began is about retail investors freaking out, not broader selling across EM central banks.