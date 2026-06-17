Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed A's avatar
Ed A
3h

Doomberg just did a piece about this: China relied on other sources of energy, like nat gas, coal and solar, and made small drawdowns from their oil reserves during the US/Iran war.

Also, since they were aggressively adding to the reserves before the war, the actual daily consumption is probably lower than the prewar imports would suggest.

Reply
Share
Trevor Cleak's avatar
Trevor Cleak
3h

I agree with Francesco’s point. I’m also having a bit of trouble locating the specific viewpoints you’re addressing here.

From what I’ve seen, the dominant media narrative doesn't usually frame China’s reduction in oil imports as an act of benevolence, but rather as one of pure self-interest. China's massive economic scale means that any shift in their import habits naturally props up or shakes up the oil markets, but that seems to be a byproduct of their size rather than their explicit intent.

For context, this Wall Street Journal article offers a good look at what currently represents the mainstream perspective on this. To help me better understand your angle, could you point to a few sources or commentary pieces that are putting forward the benevolence argument? It would really help ground the discussion.

https://www.wsj.com/business/energy-oil/china-is-propping-up-the-world-economy-by-importing-a-lot-less-oil-f12d7813

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture