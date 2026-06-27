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Markets are always full of gossip and conspiracy theories. They go into overdrive when strong personalities and disparate politics are involved. Europe’s sovereign debt crisis in 2011/12 is a prime example because it was an incredibly high-stakes battle for the soul of the Euro - would Germany allow itself to be cowed into submission by the threat of Euro break-up - with strong personalities like Wolfgang Schäuble and Mario Draghi on opposing sides. The Fed in 2013 is another example. This was the year of the “taper tantrum” when markets spent endless amounts of time gossiping if then Chair Bernanke had really meant to be as hawkish as he’d sounded.

No surprise that markets are in overdrive about the Fed now. After all, there’s a new Chairman - Kevin Warsh - and his predecessor (Jay Powell) has taken the unusual step of staying on for the time being. You can be forgiven for imagining all kinds of things and - of course - that’s exactly what markets are doing. Underneath all this is the fact that markets are wondering what Chair Warsh “promised” President Trump to get the job. And if Warsh promised cuts, why in God’s name did he sound so hawkish at last week’s FOMC press conference?

First things first. I don’t think Warsh was hawkish last week. Much of what went on - this being Warsh’s first FOMC press conference - was performative. After all, there’s a large number of people who think he made some deal with Trump, so the single most important thing he needed to do was to establish credibility and independence. There can be no doubt he did that and it’s a mistake to interpret this as hawkish. I think the market has understood that by now. There are - however - a lot of conspiracy theories around the godawful “dot” plot, along the lines that the hawkish shift in the dots is an anti-Trump revolt that’s trying to force Warsh into hikes that then pit him against the White House. This is all just gossip and not to be taken too seriously, but it is a reason - not that another one is needed - to ditch the “dot” plot. It’s a communications mess that just invites trouble.

The two charts above are the infamous dots for the end of this year (left) and the end of next year (right). Each dots represents where FOMC participants see the policy rate at the end of that year. There are 19 dots for the March meeting - when Powell was still Chair and Stephen Miran was still a Governor - and 18 in June because Warsh chose not to submit a dot. The solid red dot is the median for March, the hollow red dot is the median for June and the dotted red line is the current midpoint of the 25 basis point target range for the policy rate. The median dot for end-2026 went from 37.5 basis points in cuts in March to a 12.5 basis point hike in June. More than that, the distribution of the dots shifted in a way more hawkish direction. Similarly, the median dot for 2027 is now “on hold,” while in March it said 50 basis points in cuts.

So here’s what’s gotten the conspiracy theorists going. The March meeting was at the height of the oil price panic when markets thought Brent was going to $200. The June meeting was anything but that. A peace agreement was in place and oil prices were tumbling. Why would the dots show such a massive shift in a hawkish direction? The conspiracy theory is that this is an attempt by some on the FOMC to box Warsh into hikes that will then put him at odds with the White House. If that was the intention, it looks like it’s working. Markets have traded a hawkish shift in the Fed’s reaction function for the past week. It’s possible this boxes Warsh into having to hike.

There’s nothing inherently bad about this kind of market gossip. It’s an inevitable aspect of markets and will happen no matter how policy makers behave. But there is something the Fed can do to minimize this kind of thing going forward, which is to retire the “dot” plot and replace it with fan charts, which is what every other central bank uses. That’ll go a long way to avoiding this kind of conspiracy theorizing.