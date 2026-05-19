Robin J Brooks

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aftermarketrecap
2h

Would love to get your thoughts about spillover effects over the different asset classes when carry trade starts unwinding?

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Jery's avatar
Jery
3h

Have been looking for a write up on current bond market conditions that doesn’t needlessly incite fear. This, accordingly, was quite refreshing analysis. Thank you!

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