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Markets are forward-looking. In fact, that’s the very essence of markets. If you think something will go up in the future, because it’s mispriced today, you buy it and wait for the price to go up. That’s how you make money. But a lot of the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz runs counter to that. I hear people all the time assert that oil prices will gradually ratchet higher for every day the Strait remains closed. This reasoning baffles me because - if markets are forward-looking - there can’t be a gradual rise in oil prices. Markets make their best guess for how long the Strait stays closed and then push prices up - today - to whatever level brings demand down to constrained supply. That’s why oil prices rose sharply weeks ago and why they’ve stayed high. Of course, it’s possible the closure of the Strait lasts longer than markets had initially expected. Over time, markets will update their estimate for how long this thing lasts, but - as we’ve seen in recent weeks - that can go both ways. Every hint of progress on peace negotiations sees oil prices tumble. There’s no one-way train for oil prices higher.

Ultimately, this all boils down to how much oil prices will rise and whether Strait of Hormuz disruption got fully priced weeks ago or not. In a post last week, I debunked the myth that oil prices will move inexorably higher as time passes. Today’s post re-ups that theme and debunks a few more myths.

Oil prices can only go up: Iran blockaded the world and the US is blockading Iran. This is a good, old-fashioned staring contest and it’s unclear how long it’ll last. But one thing should be clear to everyone: the slightest hint of progress in peace talks will see oil prices tumble and I’m not just talking about futures. The chart above shows Dated Brent in blue and the front-month future in black. Both fell sharply a few weeks ago on the cessation of fighting and start of negotiations. We’re still in this negotiation phase, which will likely end in a deal to reopen the Strait. The only uncertainty is when, not if.

Futures don’t price what’s going on: whenever markets refuse to follow the path many expected, there’s cries of market manipulation. That’s happening again now and should surprise no one. My take on this is that this debate has grown largely irrelevant because the gap between Dated brent and the front-month future has shrunk to a shadow of its former self. As the chart above shows, we’re almost back to where physical and paper are the same thing. It’s significant that much of the narrowing in this gap comes from Dated Brent falling. That goes against the narrative that the physical shortfall will drive Dated Brent steadily higher and futures will have to follow. That’s been loudly disproven in recent weeks.

Petrodollars and swap lines: Saudi Arabia is by far the biggest oil exporter in the Gulf and it’s far from obvious that it’s hurting in this standoff. The chart above shows how the Brent oil price (horizontal axis nearest the reader) and export volumes (horizontal axis away from the reader) map into Saudi Arabia’s annual export revenues (vertical axis). For Brent, I assume a range of $50 to $130, while for export volumes I set a range from one to seven million barrels per day. The two red dots on the 3D surface denote the pre-war equilibrium and the status quo, assuming the Red Sea pipeline gets Saudi Arabia to five million barrels per day. The pre-war dot has Brent at $60 and export volumes at seven million barrels per day. That puts annual export revenues at $150 billion. The status quo dot assumes Brent at $110 and export volumes at five million barrels per day. Export revenues are $200 billion in this case. Saudi Arabia’s nominal GDP has been right around $1 trillion in recent years, so that’s five percent of GDP upside. If Brent is only $100, this windfall shrinks to three percent of GDP. You’d need Brent to fall all the way back to $80 for Saudi to get the same export revenues - at five million barrels per day - as before the war. So there’s no need for US swap lines. The Saudis by themselves can stabilize the region and deal with short-term funding issues. US swap lines are just an expression of support and largely symbolic.