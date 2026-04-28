Robin J Brooks

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Kay's avatar
Kay
14h

Appreciate your posts - they are really good for challenging my views. However a few comments;

- Energy prices are not forward looking in the way equity markets are. They tend to be loosely linked to the anchor of expiry date and the associated convergence to physical delivery prices short term.

- You seem to consistently overlook inventory that is drawing down, and the fact that production is shut in meaning these barrels will never enter the market in the same timeframes. Thats a cumulative effect, it builds slowly but hits hard when it does.

- A lot of the usual traders in the domain have had to limit the size of their positions because of volatility induced by the Trump admin jawboning. As net the market is long, this has a real effect.

- I think western markets are following the western perspective on negotiations, but there seems to be a real disconnect right now. As a result the timelimes have consistently been shifting. But at some point it might start to land that there is not going to be a lot of good progress, but no progress at all without further escalation. Your assumption that it is all smooth sailing from here (‘war is over’), besides a few hickups, is the most positive scenario. Could be true, but not with overwhelming probability.

- You seem to judge the potential response from Iran to the blockade as that of a rational democratic actor, but they are not one as such. This could have real implications. They might be willing to tolerate a lot more pain and despair than we (the west) are willing to accept as things play out in global markets.

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Ahmad Zuaiter's avatar
Ahmad Zuaiter
7h

Robin - your framework rests on an overly simplistic assumption: that oil futures are efficient, forward-looking, and therefore already “right.” That breaks down in this kind of shock. Futures don’t price a single known outcome—they price a distribution of uncertain paths, filtered through liquidity, positioning, inventory buffers, and headline-driven probabilities. In a Hormuz scenario, the core variable is not the next quarter’s average oil price; it is the reliability of a critical artery. That is not something a front-month contract can fully capture. Markets systematically underprice duration risk and low-probability, high-impact branches, especially when the system is still functioning at the margin. The result is a false sense of precision: stable prices sitting on top of highly unstable plumbing.

This is why the “markets are forward-looking, so everything is priced” argument is too simplistic. We are still in the inventory-smoothing phase, where buffers and expectations of a near-term resolution suppress price signals. But if disruption persists, the system shifts from price discovery to physical constraint, and adjustment happens through demand destruction rather than smooth repricing. That is exactly the dynamic seen in past shocks - from 1973 to more recent supply-chain disruptions - where markets initially looked calm before nonlinear adjustment kicked in. The fact that prices respond to negotiation headlines does not prove the system is stable; it proves that the market is trading probabilities, not outcomes.

More fundamentally, you are (once again) misapplying the Russia 2022 playbook to a very different problem. Russia was a rerouting story within an open system; Hormuz is a chokepoint reliability problem with no easy short-term alternative routes. Iran’s leverage is not about shutting flows entirely - it is about making them conditionally reliable, which introduces persistent optionality that markets struggle to price. That is precisely where futures markets are weakest: they compress complex, path-dependent geopolitical risk into a single number. The absence of a price spike, therefore, is not evidence that the shock is overstated. It is evidence that the market is implicitly betting on a short disruption and underweighting the consequences if it is wrong.

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