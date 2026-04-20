Robin J Brooks

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Ahmad Zuaiter's avatar
Ahmad Zuaiter
6h

You are looking at this through a price lens: ‘prices aren’t spiking, supply is still moving, therefore the shock is overstated and the blockade is working’. That logic might have held in Russia 2022, where the problem was rerouting flows through a still-functional system. But this is not a rerouting problem—it’s a reliability problem. Iran does not need to shut Hormuz to exert leverage; it only needs to make it conditionally unreliable. Markets are not designed to price “optional disruption” in real time—they smooth it, discount it, and only react once the constraint becomes binding. So - the absence of a price spike is not evidence of stability; it is evidence that we are still in the inventory-smoothing phase before the system is forced to adjust (Krugman’s argument in his post today).

Once again, this is exactly where the Russia analogy collapses. Russia’s shock was financial and logistical: flows were redirected, discounts widened, shadow fleets emerged, and the system adapted. Iran’s leverage is geographic and structural. The SoH is not a trade route that can be rerouted; it is a bottleneck that compresses a large share of global energy and commodity flows into a narrow corridor. You don’t solve that with secondary sanctions or clever financial engineering. You live with it, or you escalate. And that is why your interpretation of Iran “reopening” the Strait as weakness misses the point. This is not capitulation; it is calibration. Iran is demonstrating that it can toggle risk on and off, raising the cost of certainty for everyone else. That is not dominance—but it is precisely the kind of marginal leverage that matters in a tightly coupled global system.

By promoting this logic, you are implicitly endorsing the same complacency now visible across global assets. This is not a price shock; it is a real physical quantity constraint that, if prolonged, forces adjustment through demand destruction. As Krugman points out, if supply is structurally impaired and substitution is limited in the short run, prices must rise to the point of breaking demand—and if they don’t appear to be doing so yet, it’s because the adjustment hasn’t fully transmitted. History is very clear on this: the 1973 oil shock did not show up as immediate collapse, but as a lagged contraction once the system absorbed the constraint. The risk today is the same. Markets are pricing normalization; the system is drifting toward constraint. That gap—between perceived stability and underlying fragility—is where the real risk sits.

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PartyMarty:)'s avatar
PartyMarty:)
7h

but you havent debunked anything, its just your assumptions so far. The blockade isnt Irans biggest weapon, piling drones onto Saudi and UAE assets is

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