Robin J Brooks

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The Synthesis's avatar
The Synthesis
1h

The compositional shift matters more than the flow story. ETF holdings in GLD alone grew from ~840 tonnes in Aug 2025 to over 1,050 by January — that's retail and momentum tourists, not the sticky sovereign bid that drove 2022-2024. Central bank buying averaged ~1,000 tonnes/year for three years and barely flinched through this drawdown; it's the marginal ETF holder puking. The "debasement trade" didn't break gold — it just temporarily re-weighted the holder base toward hands that were never going to sit through a 10% drawdown in the first place.

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Claustrophilia's avatar
Claustrophilia
6h

My real problem with these bulletins on the on-off debasement trade is that it misconstrues the notion of ‘safe haven’ and therefore of ‘debasement’. This fuzzy concept, made popular by the business media, reflects an annoying verbal tic, that investors will flee to gold whenever there is '“bad” event— geopolitical conflict or depression or inflation or an asteroid strike on our planet.

We should see it n much narrower terms: gold (and, to a lesser extent, silver) is a hedge against global—repeat global—inflation in an era when central banks have lost credibility. And only in those conditions. Are we in that era? No, not unambiguously. Central Banks (and the Fed matters by far the most because it is the guardian of the purchasing power of the dollar, a de facto global store of value) still have pretty solid reputations everywhere.

The reason we saw the manic run-up in precious metals in 2025 and early 2026 coincided with the period when there was a belief that the Fed’s independence was in jeopardy and by extension that we could be entering a period of financial repression. RB cites instances when Powell hinted unexpectedly at a willingness to be coerced into easing—or at least willing to have his mind changed— expressed with the usual window-dressing of policy-speak. That is the key point.

So why gold? Because gold is still seen across the world and across cultures everywhere as a near-currency. Its importance derives from its historical—indeed mythic—status as currency or backing currency. Does it deserve to be treated as the store of value of last resort? That can be debated, but in the absence of any other and amidst swirling charlatanism around crypto, I would still be keeping my options on gold. (And, by the way, I am not convinced by RB pulling yet another trove of charts of real rates in 1y-3y sector of the US government yield curve that shows them falling rather than rising because there are all model-derived, using interpolations of the breakeven term structure, and are not observables. The short-end of the yield curve is also riddled with Fed’s constant meddling in the repo market and I see little information value there.)

For all these reasons, I am not a big believer in the flows explanation that RB also offers—there could be some validity at the margins that some central banks have sold (or considering selling) gold to buttress their USD reserves in anticipation of further intervention. Or that retail traders are essentially momentum investors. But I wouldn’t fetishize either of those those explanations.

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