Robin J Brooks

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Michael Siviter's avatar
Michael Siviter
Mar 26

Interesting analysis but assumes 1) East-West pipeline can’t be attacked by Iran or Houthi’s won’t attack tankers in the Red Sea 2) There is no risk that running below production capacity damages long term production 3) Saudi sees little risk in Iran hitting non-oil infrastructure eg desalination plants 4) Longer term instability doesn’t incentivise long term switching away from Gulf oil / products.

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Bernhard K. Kopp's avatar
Bernhard K. Kopp
Mar 26

From a narrow, financial perspective it may well be so. There is obviously more than a financial perspective to the war. An extended war increases the risk for Saudi Arabia, and all Gulf emirates, that Iran could get through with one or the other rocket, or drone, and cause severe damage on everything within reach. As the 4000 km-rocket towards Diego Garcia demonstrated, Iran may still have hidden capabilities. So far they have spared desalination plants and other possible targets.

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