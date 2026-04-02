Robin J Brooks

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Ali Gamaleldin's avatar
Ali Gamaleldin
2d

The recent fall is mainly driven by the useless war in the Middle East, which should only last a few weeks. Once it settles, Egypt’s economy is likely to recover, with foreign inflows returning and the Suez Canal back at full capacity.

The only concern is repayments to the International Monetary Fund, but that should be manageable if growth resumes and the privatization program is delivered by the end of May.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
4d

For those of us who don’t exist in the FX world, what does “REER” stand for? Thank you

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