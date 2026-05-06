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The war with Iran has hit emerging markets (EM) in two ways. First, investors have become more risk averse, causing them to pull money out of EM. That’s a shock to the financial account side of the balance of payments, i.e. it’s about capital outflows that hit growth by tightening financial conditions. Second, higher oil prices make things more difficult for countries that import lots of energy. That’s a shock to the current account balance and will tend to reduce a surplus or widen a deficit still further.

These two channels put depreciation pressure on EM currencies, especially for countries that import lots of energy. Most EMs have learned it’s best not to stand in the way of such depreciation pressure and allow their currencies fall freely. But not all EMs buy into this, which is my focus today. I look at how official FX reserves changed in March 2026, factoring in all the different ways EM central banks intervene. Turkey stands out as by far the biggest intervener, i.e. it resisted depreciation pressure most strongly, while India and Pakistan also intervened substantially. There’s still a lot of “fear of floating” in these places, which is counterproductive and hurts growth.

The black rhomboids in the chart above show the fall in official FX reserves in March 2026 across all key EMs. There’s a lot going on in the background here. The blue bars are the change in headline FX reserves, but I filter that change to control for valuation effects. Say a central bank holds 70 percent of its reserves in Dollars and 30 percent in Euros. A rise in the Dollar - like in recent weeks - will reduce the Dollar value of Euro-denominated reserves. That causes official FX reserves to fall, but it’s a pure valuation effect. No intervention has happened. The blue bars filer this valuation effect out. The red bars are intervention that central banks do in forward markets. Not many central banks do this, but - where it does happen - it can be significant. Turkey (TR), Pakistan (PK) and India (IN) saw the biggest overall drop in reserves when I scale things by the stock of FX reserves at the end of Feb. ‘26.

The chart above shows how all this stacks up when you factor in FX moves. The horizontal axis shows the same data as the black rhomboids in the first chart, i.e. reserve losses in Mar. ‘26 scaled by the level of Feb. ‘26 reserves. The vertical axis shows depreciation (when the number is negative) against the Dollar in Mar. ‘26. What’s clear is that there are two polar extremes. Turkey (TR) chose to allow no depreciation whatsoever, which resulted in massive reserve losses. Egypt (EG) permitted the Pound to fall freely and thus expended very few FX reserves. India (IN) occupies a middle ground, allowing some depreciation but also intervening.

You’ll see that most EMs cluster down the vertical axis, which means most countries allowed their currencies to fall and act as a shock absorber. That’s the right thing to do and Egypt in particular deserves huge praise for doing so. In contrast, Turkey is a massive outlier in EM, reflecting the mismanagement of the economy under Erdogan.