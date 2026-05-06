Robin J Brooks

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Gregory's avatar
Gregory
13h

Robin - you had mentioned roughly a month ago that you had expected, as the war wound down and oil prices return to normal, that the Dollar would decrease, especially relative to EM currencies. Is that still your position?

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Nick's avatar
Nick
14h

TRYUSD crawling peg has been going at 15% (annualised) over the last quarter, so how do we have 0 depreciation against the USD in figure 2 - are we looking at REER here? (Caveat this by saying I'm a student so could be missing something obvious).

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