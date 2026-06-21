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The reason I’ve pushed back so hard on apocalyptic oil price forecasts these past few months - including on Paul Krugman’s amazing podcast back in March - is because I’ve seen this movie before. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, there were similarly apocalyptic forecasts and those - unfortunately - did terrible damage, as they scared Western governments off doing a blockade for fear oil prices would spike. Instead, what happened was the G7 oil price cap, where the idea was to pay Russia an administered price that was high enough to keep it exporting oil but low enough so it wouldn’t make tons of money. The G7 cap was fatally undermined by the shadow fleet, which is about 700 oil tankers that - as Ben Harris and I have shown in a Brookings post - Russia amassed primarily thanks to Greece’s shipping oligarchs, who sold lots of their oldest and most decrepit ships to Putin at inflated prices. The shadow fleet is thus a monster of the EU’s own creation and is what has allowed Russia to export oil on its own terms outside the G7 cap, including recently when the rise in global oil prices and US sanctions waivers gave Russia a huge windfall.

So these apocalyptic forecasts are serious business and do real damage. The war with Iran was a mistake. But - given that we got ourselves into it - the US blockade of Iran was the right thing to do for three reasons. First, it recognized that the G7 cap was too complicated for its own good - a blockade is simple and thus easy to enforce. Second, it sealed off Iran economically by shutting down oil exports - Iran’s imports also fell to near zero as a result, creating shortages and hyperinflation. Third, the blockade did this without raising oil prices, so it was essentially costless for everyone outside Iran.

Russia exports roughly half of its seaborne oil out of two ports in the Baltic. This happens mostly on shadow fleet ships, which sail through the Danish Straits every day, right under the nose of the EU. If you think the Strait of Hormuz was easy to blockade, you should see the Danish Straits. In certain sections, shipping lanes are only hundreds of meters across. The Danish Straits are perfect for a blockade.

What would a European blockade look like? It would have to be led by the UK and France, Europe’s two nuclear powers. This neutralizes Russia on this dimension. The British and French navies, with help from the rest of the EU, would set up a blockade line between Skagen in Denmark and Gothenburg in Sweden. This parallels what the US did on Iran, which was to set up the blockade outside the Strait of Hormuz. At the start, only shadow fleet ships with false flags could be interdicted. The blockade could then be ramped up to encompass all ships carrying Russian oil. The advantages to this would be twofold. First, Russia’s economy - already under strain - would go into deep crisis. Second, this would give Europe a real seat at the table for Ukraine peace talks, instead of the US and Russia negotiating over European leaders’ heads. Europe would signal it means business. Everyone, including China, would take note.

The reason I’m advocating for this now is because the shadow fleet is back to all-time highs in the Baltic. The gray bars in the chart above show how its presence has grown sharply recently. The reason for this is tied to the war with Iran, prior to which lots of shadow fleet ships were used as floating storage for Russian oil no one wanted to buy. Those ships have freed up and are back in the Baltic, giving Russia a much-needed lift right when it needs it most. Now is a good moment for Europe to do this.

When you talk to European policy makers, they’re extremely reluctant. The past few months have dispensed with the “oil prices will spike” argument, so what’s left is a fear this could escalate the stand-off with Russia, which - after all - is a nuclear power. If a blockade is seen as too risky, there’s a middle way. Ben Harris and I recently put out a proposal to shut down the shadow fleet, consisting of two things: (i) Greece’s shipping oligarchs continue selling oil tankers to the shadow fleet via holding companies that temporarily “house” ships before they go to the shadow fleet - this has to be prohibited and the individuals in question should to be sanctioned; (ii) much of the shadow fleet is flagged in third world countries that don’t enforce the use of Western insurance - pressure needs to be put on these countries to de-flag ships that can then be seized. This won’t have the same “shock” value as an actual blockade and is complicated, which means it’ll take time. But it would still be a lot better than having decrepit shadow fleet tankers transit the Danish Straits at all hours of every day.