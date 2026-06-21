Robin J Brooks

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Harold's avatar
Harold
12h

Does anyone have any idea about whether Putin would use nuclear weapons if he is backed into a corner? Now that he is losing in Ukraine (definitely not winning), would a blockade in the Baltic push him into that corner where he might lose it and order a nuclear attack? Nuclear blackmail is an ugly topic but which we must take into account.

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G Mail Account's avatar
G Mail Account
13h

Agree that the shadow fleet (and those selling tankers to the Russians) should be ( have been) addressed long ago. But blockade carries inpredictable risk and mess. Better to attack the Russian land facilities that load oil into the shadow fleet which is what Ukraine appears to be doing. Concentrated drone assaults can do this and have the added psychological advantage of bringing more of Putin's war to the homeland. Ukraine and Russia are already at war so destroying Russia's Baltic version of Kharg island is not an escalation.

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