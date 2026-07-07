Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
3h

Whole cloth fabricated terms like ‘Fragmentation’ are almost as on the 1984 nose as the Soviet newspaper правда (‘pravda’ means truth in Russian) or our dear leader posting demented nonsense on Truth Social.

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dsimonc's avatar
dsimonc
7m

In the meantime, Italian rotten institutions (the judiciary, the political system down to local governments, labor unions) continue to thrive because of this

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