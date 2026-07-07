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The Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” rewrites history to change historical events for its own propaganda purposes. The ECB has long been in the business of doing this, inventing new words like fragmentation to justify official intervention in sovereign bond markets when yields for high-debt countries rise too far. A recent speech by Isabel Schnabel, ECB Executive Board Member, takes things a step further by rewriting history. The speech is about how there’s growing pressure on central banks to cap government bond yields, but how the ECB has done a terrific job resisting this pressure. It tells an absurdly sanitized version of what happened in 2022, when - in reality - the ECB capitulated to pressure from high-debt countries like Italy and Spain. Not only did it cap their yields, it introduced a new tool - the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) - which has kept yields of high debt countries artificially low ever since.

Isabel Schnabel obviously knows all this. Back in 2022 - as the German voice on the ECB Executive Board - she was the main cheerleader for yield caps to prevent market fragmentation in the Euro zone. These yield caps disincentivize fiscal adjustment in places like Italy and Spain, so it might seem weird that anyone from Northern Europe would support this. But - as I wrote in a post back in November - Germany’s current representatives at the ECB have succumbed to pressure from the high-debt majority, which means Germany has de facto lost its voice at the ECB. That’s how you end up with revisionist history from a central bank that failed badly in 2022. In my opinion, the only way to fix this is for Germany to completely overhaul its relationship with the ECB, starting with the threat that Germany will exit the Euro if high-debt countries continue to dominate ECB policy.

I’ve pasted the key passage from Schnabel’s recent speech above. Let me highlight the key “Ministry of Truth” aspects:

Fragmentation: the speech makes the claim that the currency union is uniquely vulnerable to speculative attacks on bond markets of high-debt countries. That’s not true. The Euro is just a collection of currency pegs. This means markets can’t express their views by devaluing currencies, so they naturally express their views in bond markets. Japan, which I’ve written about a lot, is the counterfactual. The Yen is a freely floating currency and is in a devaluation spiral because the central bank caps bond yields. This shows there’s nothing unique about the Euro. If Italy and Spain had their own currencies, the same thing would be happening. Since they don’t, there’s invariably upward pressure on their bond yields. This isn’t “fragmentation,” but markets pricing high and persistent debt.

What really happened in 2022: the speech completely omits the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) tool, which was introduced in 2012 after Draghi’s “whatever it takes” speech and was de facto replaced by TPI. This was done because high-debt countries saw IMF-style conditionality of the OMT as an infringement on their sovereignty. The TPI doesn’t have any of that, so its introduction was a big concession to Italy and Spain. The speech also omits ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish government bonds in the summer of 2022, when the post-COVID inflation shock was putting upward pressure on yields globally. The red line in the chart above shows a spike in purchases of Italian bonds in Jul. ‘22 that were financed out of German government bonds that were maturing (black line). These purchases coincided with the fall of Draghi’s coalition government, which risked sending Italy into crisis. It’s hard to imagine a more catastrophic scenario if you’re worried about central bank independence and moral hazard.

The ECB is no Bank of England: the speech equates ECB actions in 2022 to the Bank of England (BoE) during the gilt market blow-up in Sep. ‘22. The two cases could not be more different. BoE help for the gilt market was temporary. In fact, it was Governor Bailey’s restatement of this on October 12, 2022, that ended the Truss government. In contrast, the ECB’s TPI is a permanent facility. Markets rationally expect it to be used when yields of high-debt countries spike. This is why in my opinion the spread of Italian sovereign bonds over Germany has narrowed so much, as the chart above shows. Markets price an ECB “put.”

If you really want to stand up for ECB independence and fight moral hazard, you don’t give speeches that sanitize history. You stand up to governments when it matters. The summer of 2022 was such a moment and - unfortunately - the ECB badly dropped the ball. One obvious question is why Schnabel’s speech didn’t make people speak out about what really happened. I have some personal - unpleasant - experience in that regard. I’ve only been professionally threatened by two institutions in my career. The first is China’s SAFE after I wrote about FX intervention in 2012 while still at GS. I think that example will hardly surprise anyone. The second is the ECB, where I’ve been told repeatedly I need to stop writing stuff like this post. Those instances were very unpleasant, so it’s hardly surprising Schnabel’s speech went unchallenged. In the end, her attempt to rewrite history is a sign of deep insecurity about the Euro, which is justified given the ECB is drifting more and more into things it shouldn’t do.