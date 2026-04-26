Robin J Brooks

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Mauro Emanuele's avatar
Mauro Emanuele
11h

@Robin J Brooks thank you for this piece. Provided a peace deal is reached by the summer, what is your EUR/USD target rate for year-end 2026?

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Mick's avatar
Mick
6h

Hi robin, Im a new invester. Last year I put 50k in US stocks that did well but the Dollar was falling and people like yourself didnt give much encouragement of a reversal. So I sold half my stocks and reinvested in euro stocks. My problem then was while US stocks kept going up my euro stock laboured, these were a wide selection of sectors where I didnt get the feeling I was just unfortuneate. So going forward this is the problem for us retail european dopes, sit in treacle or dice with the dollar. As a side subject of retail punters ( thats what the experts call us) Im in my 60s and asked my close friends if they had any money in stocks. I was shocked that most had 100k plus invested in the last 3 years. nearly all of them like myself only started recenttly. Maybe this happening everywhere which is actually changing the way markets react and shows up how much of the market in previous years were full of traders dictating.

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