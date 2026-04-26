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One of my readers - Golden Helm Securities - recently challenged me to explain why I continue to believe in Dollar weakness, even though foreign portfolio inflows into the US are near all-time highs. That’s a great question and is my focus in today’s post. My view is that these inflows are just one piece in a big puzzle. They’re clearly Dollar positive, but have to be weighed against high-frequency hedging activity, which tends to be a more important driver of Dollar direction. Unfortunately, we don’t have good flows data on this hedging activity. Rate differentials are the next best thing and they continue to point to Dollar weakness.

The chart above shows foreign portfolio flows into US stocks (purple), corporate debt (blue), agency debt (orange) and Treasuries (red). In the year to February 2026, foreign interest in US financial assets was at an all-time high, something I flagged recently. But we’re not after whether these flows are strong or not. We want to know whether they’re a key determinant of the Dollar and here the answer is no.

The chart above constructs a more comprehensive flows picture. It combines foreign flows into the US in the first chart with flows US residents are sending abroad (blue bars). So this is the net between what foreigners are sending into the US and what US residents are sending out. The red bars are the US trade deficit. The black line is the net of these two and is what people sometimes call the “basic balance.” Proponents of this measure think it captures stable flows in the balance of payments and those are what drives Dollar direction. The problem is that this isn’t true.

The black line in the chart above shows the basic balance from the previous chart together with the Fed’s broad nominal Dollar index. I’m showing a 12-month moving average for this index to make it comparable with the 12-month rolling sum for the basic balance measure. I don’t think I need to elaborate too much on this chart. Quite simply, there’s no relationship between this flows measure and Dollar direction.

While the Dollar doesn’t correlate well with flows metrics like the basic balance, it does correlate well with rate differentials, as the chart above shows. There’s lots of hedging activity in the balance of payments for which we don’t have clean flows data. Rate differentials are a good proxy for these and point to further Dollar weakness in the months ahead. Heightened risk aversion has temporarily driven the Dollar (blue) above the 2y2y forward differential (black), but - as soon as there’s a peace agreement in the Gulf - the Dollar will resume its decline.