Robin J Brooks

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rafael magri
1h

Does the analysis hold if you use some metric of real 30y yield?!

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Infamous Rascal
6h

The third alternative is financial repression in which the Japanese government requires repatriation of foreign invested capital (among the highest in the world - unsurprising given decades of low yields) and mandatory minimum holdings of domestic debt. The repatriation would be beneficial to the yen. Russell Napier has written extensively on this.

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