Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nagasaka10's avatar
Nagasaka10
4h

Duly understand👍

You can artificially keep yields down, but you can’t make foreigners buy your debt.

Reply
Share
ME's avatar
ME
5h

“That explains why Japan (JP) has the lowest foreign ownership across all advanced economies in 2025.”

Yes, but the interesting point you don’t mention is that the foreign share actually increased by roughly 50% according to your chart. How do you explain this?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture