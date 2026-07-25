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This past week I’ve written a bunch of pieces on “shadow” yields, which is the idea that central bank actions are keeping yields below where they would be if markets were left to their own devices. This phenomenon is most acute in Japan, where the gap between observed long-term yields and where they’d be if markets were free to set them is at least 300 basis points, i.e. the 30-year yield would be seven instead of four percent. There’s no way Japan can allow this - the country would go into a massive debt crisis - so the Bank of Japan is condemned to buy government debt indefinitely to keep yields down. Yen weakness is the inevitable consequence. Shadow yields are also a big deal on the Euro periphery and we have a natural experiment that proves this. Lagarde slipped in a March 2020 press conference and said “it’s not the ECB’s job to cap spreads.” Greek yields shot up 300 basis points almost instantly. Italy and the rest of the periphery weren’t far behind. This repricing would have gone much further had the ECB not announced emergency QE to get things back under control. The bottom line is that the G10 is full of artificially low bond yields, so there’s a bunch of countries that are much closer to insolvency than meets the eye.

Here’s the thing. You can certainly use your central bank to artificially cap yields, but you can’t make foreigners buy your debt. Foreign investors aren’t subject to the same kind of pressure that domestic investors are. You can’t tell them to hold more of your debt via regulatory changes, for example. So foreign ownership is a good litmus test of where the yields we see are most decoupled from shadow yields. The fact that foreign ownership of Japan’s debt is so low is a direct consequence of its yield caps. The same is true for the Euro periphery. Foreign ownership of Greek debt has collapsed over the past decade and is low for countries like Italy and Spain. Why invest in these places if you’re not paid an adequate risk premium?

The chart above shows foreign ownership of government debt in 2010 on the vertical axis and in 2025 on the horizontal axis. Blue dots are the G10, red dots are Euro zone countries and black dots are emerging markets. If you’re to the left of the diagonal line, foreign ownership has fallen from 2010 to 2025. There’s obviously a lot going on in this chart, but let me - today - make two broad points. First, if you artificially cap your government bond yields, foreign ownership is lower. That explains why Japan (JP) has the lowest foreign ownership across all advanced economies in 2025. It also explains why Euro periphery countries like Greece (GR), Italy (IT), Portugal (PT) and Spain (SP) have lower foreign participation than the rest of the Euro zone. Second, some of the bigger drops in foreign participation since 2010 are for countries where the ECB has acted to bring down yields. Greece is the biggest standout in this regard, since it’s substantially above the diagonal line, which means foreign participation has dropped a lot. In general, foreign participation is down more on the periphery than in core countries like Germany (DE), which gives a good indication that periphery yields aren’t high enough to provide the kind of risk premium markets demand. You can artificially keep yields down, but you can’t make foreigners buy your debt.