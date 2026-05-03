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I don’t have a particular axe to grind this morning, so I’m just going to post a few charts that I hope my readers will find useful.

Capital flight from Iran. The US blockade hits Iran via three channels: (i) loss of oil export revenues; (ii) storage depletion and oil well shut-ins; and (iii) financial panic that sparks capital flight. Among these channels, the last one is the least discussed but the fastest acting. The chart above shows that Iran’s currency - the Rial - this week fell sharply, almost certainly the result of capital flight. The US blockade is doing what it’s supposed to do, even as negative fallout for global financial markets remains contained. The US is winning the blockade war.

Germany under siege. President Trump on Friday threatened higher tariffs on EU cars and trucks. Among all the EU countries, this hits Germany the hardest. Germany is really struggling at the moment, so it’s more dependent than ever on its export sector. The chart above shows that German auto exports to the US have already fallen sharply since President Trump took office. Combine this with the crazy ramp-up in auto exports from China - see the chart below - and Germany is in a terrible spot. I was dismayed to read Chancellor Merz’s recent comments that Iran is humiliating the US. Not smart when you’re in a fundamental position of weakness because you rely on US weapons to defend Ukraine from Russia.