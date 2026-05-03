Four Charts for Sunday
Capital flight from Iran, German exposure to US tariffs and China's electricity generation
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I don’t have a particular axe to grind this morning, so I’m just going to post a few charts that I hope my readers will find useful.
Capital flight from Iran. The US blockade hits Iran via three channels: (i) loss of oil export revenues; (ii) storage depletion and oil well shut-ins; and (iii) financial panic that sparks capital flight. Among these channels, the last one is the least discussed but the fastest acting. The chart above shows that Iran’s currency - the Rial - this week fell sharply, almost certainly the result of capital flight. The US blockade is doing what it’s supposed to do, even as negative fallout for global financial markets remains contained. The US is winning the blockade war.
Germany under siege. President Trump on Friday threatened higher tariffs on EU cars and trucks. Among all the EU countries, this hits Germany the hardest. Germany is really struggling at the moment, so it’s more dependent than ever on its export sector. The chart above shows that German auto exports to the US have already fallen sharply since President Trump took office. Combine this with the crazy ramp-up in auto exports from China - see the chart below - and Germany is in a terrible spot. I was dismayed to read Chancellor Merz’s recent comments that Iran is humiliating the US. Not smart when you’re in a fundamental position of weakness because you rely on US weapons to defend Ukraine from Russia.
China just isn’t green. I tend to get a bit irritated when people go on about how the rapid advance of electrification is a sign that China is becoming greener. That ignores the fact that a huge chunk of electricity is still being generated by thermal power plants, which is mostly coal. It’s true that thermal power is shrinking in the overall total, as the chart below shows, but that’s not the same as China becoming greener. The same thermal powerplants that have been belching out lots of smoke for many decades are still doing so. That’s not becoming greener.
China is brown, the opposite of "green". China's economy is smaller than the US but it emits three times as much carbon into the atmosphere:
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?fbclid=IwAR29T0kAt5k_F4ZYOxXZPZBcV8ki29SEIq5Rv5zPM-lh94xjFF1PQP9A4UA
Excellent overview.