Robin J Brooks

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
5h

China is brown, the opposite of "green". China's economy is smaller than the US but it emits three times as much carbon into the atmosphere:

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?fbclid=IwAR29T0kAt5k_F4ZYOxXZPZBcV8ki29SEIq5Rv5zPM-lh94xjFF1PQP9A4UA

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Mark McLaren's avatar
Mark McLaren
3m

Excellent overview.

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