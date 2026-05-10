Robin J Brooks

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
8h

Fascinating, thank you Robin. (Pleased to have been one of your earliest pledged subscribers.) You probably saw Torsten's latest chart highlighting the peak of 18-yr-olds in US...which will be feeding into the 25-54 cohort over the next decade even as AI reduces the demand for their services (hopefully, not devolving into the Thunderdome employment office: "I got skills." "The brothels are full.") Why aren't you primarily worried about stagflation with the declining demand for new workers and the rising impact of supply-side shortages? Re the blockade (especially in light of the recent intel leaks that Iran can withstand additional months of Operation WTF), what's the prevent Russian and/or China from pre-purchasing hundreds of millions of Iranian barrels (at, say, $60/) for immediate cash and future delivery?

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
7h

Another question you don't tackle Robin is the euro. Are you in favour of this? I expect you well know that Joseph Stiglitz has argued strongly against it. Italy for one can't devalue - but was their labour participation rates any better when they had the lira? Ian

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