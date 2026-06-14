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In yesterday’s post, I looked at how AI is likely to hit the US labor market. There’s obviously jobs that will go away because of AI, but - in my opinion - that’s a relatively narrow universe. The much bigger, indirect effect is that AI gives banks and all kinds of other companies in the services sector an excuse to downsize back-office jobs that should have been cut years ago. A lot of what goes on in accounting, compliance or HR is repetitive and can be replaced with code relatively easily. That hasn’t happened because aggressive downsizing comes with lots of headaches, so for most CEOs the incentives have been to just coast along. The buzz about AI changes that. People are now conditioned to expect layoffs and so - with a lag - these back-office jobs will get pared back. AI is a pretext in all of this, a handy excuse for cuts that are overdue.

I showed the chart above yesterday. It plots employment in the commercial banking sector from the establishment survey, which is where the payrolls number comes from at the start of every month. Banks spent the past couple of years unwinding the hiring spree they went on post-COVID, but there’s a sharp drop in employment that starts in 2026. This is the beginning of back-office downsizing and - in my view - this still has a long way to go. Banks are only just getting started and they’re probably way ahead of the rest of the services sector, where this has yet to start.

One sector where there are signs of a similar phenomenon is computing and data processing, where there’s a similar drop in employment that got started earlier this year. Much like banking, this sector is on the cutting edge of the coming automation wave. If you look at parts of the services sector that are more conservative - say credit unions instead of banks - there’s no sign of any kind of downsizing going on. We’re in the very early stages of what will be a major white-collar downsizing wave.

Now, this isn’t the first time the US labor market is undergoing structural change. Take the shift in consumer behavior away from department stores to more online buying and purchases from big box stores. The chart above shows how employment tracks this shift. Jobs in warehousing (black), couriers (red) and warehouse clubs and superstores (orange) - the likes of Costco and Walmart - are way up, while department stores (blue) saw employment fall. That change reflects a shift in consumer spending away from brick and mortar stores to e-commerce. That shift was traumatic, but at least some brick and mortar retail jobs migrated to e-commerce. What’s coming now is worse because we’re on the cusp of outright elimination of all kinds of back-office jobs. That means a loss in purchasing power for lots of middle class families, which - in my view - raises the risk of deflation in coming years.