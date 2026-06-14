Robin J Brooks

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Michael Dawson's avatar
Michael Dawson
4h

A reduction in employment with a concomitant increase in demand for capital is not deflationary. It is the very definition of stagflation.

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Qiant's avatar
Qiant
6h

Biggest reason why white collar jobs are reducing is because of offshoring/remote work .

India service exports doubled from $200 to $400 billion in last 5 years.

AI/Offshoring will decimate white collar jobs.

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/BX.GSR.NFSV.CD?locations=IN

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