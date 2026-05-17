Robin J Brooks

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Robert Litan's avatar
Robert Litan
36m

All good stuff, BY WHY NOW? Deficits hawks, like you and me, have been sounding the alarm about the unsustainability of ever rising full employment fiscal deficits for years, and occasionally the market spooks, but then goes back to Ostrich behavior. I would love for you to address the "Why Now" and "for how long" questions in a future column. I can't explain it

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Hashiguchi's avatar
Hashiguchi
5h

Thank you for two day’s consecutive hot topics of Gold and Yen I’m very worried about.In the near future,recognition of huge national debt balance may ignite the speculative debasement trade again.

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