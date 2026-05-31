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My Sunday posts usually feature four charts that catch my eye during the week. These charts don’t necessarily hang together, but - in my opinion - are still important for the big picture in markets and the world.

That’s not what’s going on today. There’s something that’s baffling me, which is that markets continue to price hikes for the Fed, even though oil prices are down lots from their peak in early April and underlying inflation looks modest. There’s two possible explanations for what’s going on. First, maybe the oil shock only feeds into underlying inflation with a lag, in which case markets are right to be cautious and keep pricing hikes. Second, rates markets may just be behind the curve, i.e. they may be placing too much importance on the recent spike in oil prices and what it means for underlying inflation. My best guess is that the latter is going on, i.e. that rates markets will catch up to oil prices, which is what’ll take us back to Dollar weakness for the rest of 2026.

The black line in the left chart above shows the spot Brent oil price, while the blue line is the price of the front-month futures contract, which is now for August 2026. The right chart shows what markets price for the Fed. The black line shows the mid-point of the Fed’s 25 basis point range for the policy rate (3.50 to 3.75 percent), while the blue line shows what markets price for this rate by the end of the year. We’re not pricing a full 25 basis point hike anymore, but we’re not far from that either and that to me feels wrong. Given how much oil prices have fallen, markets should have priced out hikes or even returned to pricing cuts. This seems like a mispricing to me.

This mispricing seems all the more jarring because underlying inflation momentum is modest. The left chart above shows my inflation generalization measure for the PCE, for which we just got April data on Thursday. The blue line is the cumulative weight of items in the PCE with year-over-year inflation greater than two percent. The black line shows the same thing for month-over-month (seasonally adjusted, annualized) inflation. The latest PCE data just don’t show anything to panic about, corroborating the picture we got from the CPI a few weeks ago (right chart).

I wrote yesterday’s post about what “normalization” in oil prices looks like. It feels to me like rates markets are refusing to normalize. That means there’s still Fed hikes that need to get priced out, which in turn means there’s Dollar weakness in the pipeline and - perhaps - more upside for the US stock market.