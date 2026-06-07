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One of the things that really disappoints me is how EU countries have behaved since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine over four years ago. Half the shadow fleet of oil tankers was sold to Putin by Greece’s shipping magnates, who continue to sell vessels to the shadow fleet to this day. This is well-known in Brussels, but everyone looks the other way. Then there’s the matter of massive and ongoing transshipment of goods to Russia via out-of-the-way places like Kyrgyzstan, primarily from Germany and Italy. Again, it’s been over four years of this stuff and no one does anything.

One thing I haven’t written about is Russian tourism into the EU. I was recently waiting for my flight in an airport departure lounge in Southern Europe. All I heard around me was Russian. The next gate over was a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul, which is how Russians now enter the EU since there’s no longer direct flights. Sweden and ten other countries are now pushing for the EU to drastically ramp down tourist visas for Russians. Just like the shadow fleet and transshipments, this is one of those things where the EU tries to “have its cake and eat it too.” I hope Sweden and its allies succeed, but - given what I’ve learned about how the EU works - I’m not hopeful.

The chart above shows annual data for tourist arrivals into Italy from Russia (black) and Japan (blue). There’s three points worth making. First, Russian tourism into Italy fell sharply during COVID and remains depressed at about one-fifth of pre-pandemic levels. Second, there was no COVID-like drop after 2022. On the contrary, the number of tourist arrivals from Russia is up 90 percent since 2022. Third, these numbers are big in absolute terms. There’s basically as many Russian tourists running around Italy as Japanese ones. This belongs in the same bucket of mixed EU messages as the shadow fleet disaster and ongoing, rampant transshipments.

I often get accused of being anti-Italian because of my view that Italy and its high-debt brethren have usurped the ECB and are undermining the Euro. That’s just a view I have because I believe in central bank independence and see fiscal dominance as a major threat. So, to balance things out, here’s Russian tourist arrivals into Germany, which look similar. Arrivals continue at the same pace as before the invasion.

While we’re on the topic of tourism, remember all the talk about how Europeans would stop coming to the US because of the Trump administration? The chart above shows annual tourist arrivals into the US from Italy. 2025 was an all-time record. The chart below shows the same thing for Germany. Not quite as bullish as Italy, but you can hardly say Germans are staying away from the US. In the end, what matters is what people do, not what they say. That’s true for EU policy towards Russia just as much as it is for European tourist travel to the US.