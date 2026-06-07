Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
7hEdited

Feels cherry picked as far as US tourism to me. Overall it was down 6% for ‘25.

6% is NOT the extent of the PR damage when the world didn’t understand that Trump was full on fascist until early this year when they murdered American citizens on the street and smeared them as terrorists to justify it. Or when we bombed a girl’s school and lied about it. Or when we deported a child in the middle of cancer treatment. Or when the killing of USAID starved thousands and let an Ebola pandemic burn out of control. Or the killing of science in America. Or continuing to prosecute a war that’s about to cause a massive famine. Also note that the onerous restrictions on US travel (new fee, social media exam) are new this year. There’s not much in the way of hotel reservations for the World Cup games either.

The point is, tourism as an industry is paying for this handsomely whether it’s in your cherry picked Sunday charts not, and will continue to do so.

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Peter Nuttall's avatar
Peter Nuttall
6h

I can’t help but notice that Russian tourism into Italy and Germany has never really recovered from Covid. Hard to say how much that is policy vs problems swapping ruble for useful money vs fear of spending 12h in Moscow airport because drones. But pretending the war has had no effect is foolish.

A coworkers sister came from Russia to visit him recently. There was a long delay in granting the visa. But, what good would it have done anyone to deny it? She has no influence on Putin.

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