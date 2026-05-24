Robin J Brooks

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JJ's avatar
JJ
15h

Not meant as a criticism, but I suspect this represents consensus:

War with Iran won’t be allowed to drag on indefinitely. As soon as there’s a peace deal, we’ll get a dovish repricing for the Fed back to rate cuts. My read of underlying inflation is that it’s well-behaved, so there’s really no need for hikes.

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Hashiguchi's avatar
Hashiguchi
2hEdited

I took Yen depreciation spiral so serious,the exodus of my money from Japan is the first priority even though Nikkei 225 of stock index recorded highest today.Japanese stock market seems to be like a casino in Macao.

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