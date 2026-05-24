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I’ve started dedicating my Sunday posts to four charts that don’t necessarily hang together but that - in my view - are important for what’s going on in markets. Today’s my fourth post in this series and I’ll start with the Japanese Yen, which has just fallen below the Turkish Lira in real effective terms, thereby becoming the world’s weakest currency. The Yen is a cautionary tale for anyone who still believes public debt levels don’t matter because governments can use central banks to cap interest rates. You can do that - and Japan is doing this - but your currency goes into a devaluation spiral. I’ll also talk about what Kevin Warsh as new Fed Chair means for the Dollar.

The Yen’s depreciation spiral: the chart above shows that the Yen (blue line) in April 2026 fell below the Turkish Lira (black line) in real effective terms, making it the world’s weakest currency. The Lira has been the world’s weakest currency for almost a decade - thanks to Erdogan’s shambolic policies - so the fact that the Yen has now taken over this mantle should be a real wake-up call. Japan’s massive debt burden means the Bank of Japan is forced to cap interest rates to prevent a fiscal crisis. But - as I’ve flagged many times - that just shifts what would be a bond market crisis to the currency. Only debt reduction fixes this.

Kevin Warsh and the Fed: the war with Iran has seen markets quickly abandon expectations for rate cuts in 2026, as the blue line in the chart above shows, but it’s not been until recently that they’ve swung to price actual hikes. This shift has coincided with the Senate confirmation of Kevin Warsh and has meant a hawkish repricing for the Fed relative to other central banks. The chart below shows the 2y2y forward differential (a proxy for where markets see terminal rates) of the US versus the G10. This differential has risen sharply in favor of the Dollar, but I don’t expect this to translate into sustained Dollar strength for reasons I’ll elaborate on in the next bullet.