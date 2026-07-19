Robin J Brooks

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Nobodyknowsnothing
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oh boy blaming Greece now are we? Did you know it is part of the EU? I am sure the EU is aware of what is happening why do you think it goes on? Greece is a small poor economy so do you think that this would be helpful to the Greek economy or not? will u supply the lost revenue and jobs if this is shutdown? Maybe the EU should stop buying Russian gas as well, the age of American imperialism should probably end with a whimper. Btw you have absolutely no idea about what happened during the Greek debt crisis, your statement that it wa no strings attached loan is categorically false. Look at the deep recession and fiscal cuts that were

made and imposed by the EU on Greece. The economy still has not recovered a decade later! Stop writing piffle please.

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