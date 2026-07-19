Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying supporter, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. Your contribution will help cover the cost of the data I use in my posts, which I fund out of my own pocket. Thanks so much for your support and feedback!

Greece is in the news in recent days because its government is blocking the EU’s latest attempt to tighten maritime sanctions on Russia. Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Greece has systematically opposed any meaningful effort to contain Russia’s oil exports. In 2022, it successfully lobbied against a low G7 price cap on Russia. A low cap of $30, which countries like Poland and the Baltics supported, would have pushed Russia into deep financial crisis, perhaps changing the course of the war in Ukraine. The cap of $60 that was decided was near where markets were pricing Russian oil and thus lacked any such “shock” effect. In 2023, Greece successfully lobbied against a ban on Western oil tanker sales to the shadow fleet. Instead, the 12th sanctions package - announced in Dec. ‘23 - announced that such sales would be “monitored,” which means they continue to this day. As Ben Harris and I have documented in various blog posts for the Brookings Institution, the end result is that Greek ship owners sold Putin the single biggest contingent of shadow fleet ships. Finally, Greece earlier this year was successful in preventing a ban on Western oil tankers transporting Russian oil, which was to be the “maritime services ban.” This initiative is now permanently on ice.

It’s not hard to figure out what’s going on. Greece’s ship owners make tons of money off shipping Russian oil. The chart above shows Russia’s oil exports out of its Baltic ports, where the last data point is July 2026. The blue bars are oil volumes exported on Greek ships, while the gray bars are Russia’s shadow fleet. Greek ships currently make up around 25 percent of these exports, business that would have been lost had the maritime services ban gone into effect.

But the money-making of Greek ship owners goes well beyond that. Ben Harris and I have painstakingly tracked the ownership history of almost 400 ships that have ended up in the shadow fleet. The pie chart above shows that 35 percent of these ships come from Greek owners. No other single country comes anywhere near this. This explains why Greece systematically opposes any effort to tighten maritime sanctions on Russia. The Greek government is de facto a lobbying operation for its ship owners. As long as this is allowed to continue, the EU won’t ever be taken seriously as a foreign policy actor by anyone, least of all Russia’s Putin or China’s Xi.

Before I wrap up, let me make two final points. First, this isn’t about bashing Greece. As the chart above shows and as I’ve highlighted many times in my posts, Germany’s transshipments to Russia via third countries are so massive that you might as well not have any export controls. My focus here is entirely on what needs to happen to make the EU a credible foreign policy actor. The reason Greece gets away with what it does is because there is zero transparency in Brussels. This allows Greece to threaten a veto ex ante, sanctions proposals get watered down and Greece ends up voting for the package in the end. It all looks harmonious on the outside, when it’s really a money-grubbing, free-for-all in reality. This process has to be made transparent. Second, if it weren’t for large ECB bond buying during the pandemic, Greece would be in a serious debt crisis. Large creditor countries like Germany need to grow a backbone and say what’s what. It can’t be that a country like Greece gets a no-strings-attached bailout courtesy of the ECB and its large shipowners then damage the collective security of the EU-27 by blocking important sanctions initiatives. Germany needs leadership that has a backbone and is willing to say “Nein,” including - if need be - to the Euro.

If you’re interested in learning more about all this, I’m doing a live stream this morning at 9 am (ET) on the role Greece has played on Russia sanctions since 2022 and what needs to be done to reform the EU going forward. Please join with your comments and questions, which I am greatly looking forward to.