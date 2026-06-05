Robin J Brooks

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Ross NORMAN's avatar
Ross NORMAN
3hEdited

Hello Robin ... your argument that the rise of gold as a percentage of reserves, now overtaking US treasuries, is akin to the erstwhile captain of the Titanic pleading "look, just for the record, the iceberg was actually travelling towards me at 2 knots too you know" ... to which we all say ... it does not matter Captain Smith ... we are sinking, while you are dancing on the top of a pinhead.

You make a strategy, that saw central banks go from selling 500 tonnes pa in the early 2000's, to buying 500 tonnes pa since 2010 and then doubling again to over 1000 tonnes pa for the last 4 years (with mine production at roughly 3500 tonnes) sound like a rounding error.

Fundamentally, you maintain the view - which I disagree with - that gold is behaving cyclically while I see it as structural and gold's inverse disconnect with long term yields supports that.

Something of greater magnitude is at play. My view, debt. Of course time will tell. For sure the gold tourists have been flushed out so we will see what remains.

Sorry to be a constant pain in the proverbial ... !

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Sanjeev Pati, CFA's avatar
Sanjeev Pati, CFA
28m

A slightly different take on the same topic.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-200751756

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