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We’re learning - with a lag - how countries in Asia navigated the oil shock. Countries with large stockpiles of oil allowed their imports of crude to fall, sitting out the shock on the reasonable expectation that the war would end soon. This describes China, but also lots of other countries in the region, including Japan and South Korea. The major outlier is India, which held its imports steady by importing lots of Russian crude. That is likely because its stockpiles are comparatively smaller and because it has a history of importing lots of Russian oil. US sanctions waivers played a big role in this.

The market narrative that China somehow played a special role in capping oil prices is therefore not correct. China’s drop in imports is part of regional pattern whereby countries with the means to do so sat this shock out as much as they could. There’s no doubt the drawdown in inventories helped cap prices, but China didn’t play a special role in this. It was just doing what everyone else was doing also.

The charts above show monthly imports of crude in millions of barrels for China (top left), Japan (top right), South Korea (bottom left) and India (bottom right). The last data point for each chart is May, so these data are relatively up to date. China’s imports in May 2026 were down -29 percent from May 2025. Japan’s were down -58 percent and South Korea’s were down -23 percent. China is therefore in solid middle ground in terms of its drop in imports. There’s nothing special about its role in stabilizing oil prices. It was just doing the same as everyone else. The one outlier is India, which held its imports steady. In fact, they were up one percent in May 2026 from a year earlier. That’s thanks to all the Russian oil that was in floating storage within close proximity. It looks like US sanctions waivers helped India disproportionately.

All this helps answer the question why oil prices didn’t go anywhere near $200. What we’re learning is that there’s big buffers in the system, which allow countries to ride out temporary shocks. And this war, like all the others before it, wasn’t going to drag on indefinitely. Hopefully, these data will convince people that oil markets are more resilient than apocalyptic oil forecasts make them out to be. I’d love to see Europe take a much harder line on Russia’s shadow fleet in the Baltic. Any fear that this might spike oil prices - based on what we’ve learned - is unjustified.