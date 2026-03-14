Robin J Brooks

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Hugh Pemberton's avatar
Hugh Pemberton
Mar 14

Another way of looking at this, of course is that markets are wrong and considerably underestimating future risk. If that turns out to be true I suspect a key driver of failure will turn out to be the USA's increasingly Orbanified media - in which critiques of the war and it's effects are most notable by their absence

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Andy S's avatar
Andy S
Mar 17

Great to hear the market has got this covered and know when the Straits open properly. If they could share that date it would be much appreciated.

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