Robin J Brooks

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
3d

Thanks again, Robin. Your explanations are very clear. I’m so grateful for your posts!

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Pxx
3dEdited

Should point out to readers that the WTI front month is May, which creates some confusion (including to myself in the past couple days) … If we just look at a headline or dashboard number, we’re now seeing different contract months of WTI and Brent next to each other… The difference is a combination of the transatlantic spread + some time period worth of backwardation, which as the article points out is very intense now

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