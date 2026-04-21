One of my pet peeves - ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 - is that oil gets sensationalized. For journalists, it’s easier to attract readers if they tell an apocalyptic story. For the global energy sector, scary oil price forecasts are a form of lobbying with the goal of dissuading Western governments from doing things like the Iran blockade or the G7 price cap on Russia. For society at large, it’s easier to push for handouts and subsidies if you paint a really alarming and unnerving picture.

Today’s post explores how big the current shock is through the lens of manufacturing surveys compiled by S&P Global. Those surveys have data on delivery delays - supply chain disruptions led to long delays in the COVID recovery - and on input (what firms pay suppliers) and output (what firms charge customers) prices. If this is a big shock, it should show up in March 2026 data, which is the latest datapoint. It doesn’t. In fact, the war barely registers. We get “flash” readings for April later this week, but I think it’s safe to say that this war isn’t nearly disruptive as some would like it to be.

The four charts above show supplier delivery times (black) as well as input (red) and output (blue) prices for the US (top left), the Euro zone (top right), the UK (bottom left) and Japan (bottom right). I’ve transformed each of these series into Z-scores, which is really just saying I’ve demeaned them (you’ll see each series centers around zero) and divided them by their historical standard deviation, in order to give you a sense how statistically significant any move away from zero is. A Z-score above two in absolute value is a big shock compared to history.

What’s clear is that the years after COVID were a massive shock. Delivery times got extremely stretched, as did input and output prices. If that’s our benchmark for what constitutes a big shock, the war with Iran really doesn’t rise to the occasion. It’s true that delivery times as well as input and output prices are moving higher across the board, but these moves are peanuts compared to after COVID.

Now, it’s possible that March 2026 data are just too early to capture the true scale of disruption. These surveys capture the middle two weeks of every month. Oil prices had already risen very sharply by then, but perhaps there’s a lag in how this shows up in these surveys. We get a “flash” reading for April this Thursday and I’ll post an update then. My bias for now is to think that all the apocalyptic talk is way off base, just as it was in 2022. The global economy is way more resilient than many think.