Robin J Brooks

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Henry Goodstone's avatar
Henry Goodstone
3h

The PMI lens is the right lens for what it measures, and the argument is cleanly made. The war's signature sits outside the PMI window because that is where the ledger keeps it.

The first-order shock lives in hull insurance premia, freight indices, and the multi-year interceptor and reconstruction contracts authorised before the first strike. None of those pass through monthly PMI surveys. The fiscal tail is booked against FY27 and FY28 appropriations and the contract books of primes with delivery windows running three to five years.

The PMI staying calm is consistent with the shock being real and large. The PMI is measuring the wrong column of the ledger for this particular war. That is not a critique of the point; it is a complement to it.

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Silvio's avatar
Silvio
3h

Someone let that know to those EU countries already invoking the Stability Pakt's interruption.

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