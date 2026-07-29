Robin J Brooks

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Owen Paine's avatar
Owen Paine
1h

Text book market play

Commodity markets are a global.game

Arbitrage is fair play

Dumping can be handled with import charges and quotas

This isn't because more or better positioned firms benefit by lower input costs

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🟧Global Markets Insights's avatar
🟧Global Markets Insights
1h

I agree. This is another example why commodities cannot be analysed in isolation. Energy prices, industrial policy and global trade flows interact. Looking at only one market misses the broader macro picture.

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