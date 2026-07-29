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One of the odder things I’ve noticed recently is that global aluminum prices haven’t risen, even as European natural gas prices are back up to their highs from earlier this year. Aluminum production is incredibly energy intensive, so it would be normal for rising natural gas prices to push up aluminum prices. The reason this isn’t happening is because China has ramped up its aluminum exports, similar to what it did in 2022 when European gas prices went up massively. European producers are getting hit on two fronts. Their costs are going up, but the price they can charge for their aluminum isn’t. There’s a lot of talk about a “China Shock 2.0.” This feels worse, because it’s akin to kicking your opponent when they’re down.

The black line in the chart above is the European natural gas price, which is called TTF after the Title Transfer Facility in the Netherlands, a virtual trading hub that’s Europe’s benchmark gas market. The blue line is the global aluminum price. It’s not like Europe is the world’s major producer of aluminum, but it’s still a player, so rising natural gas prices should cause the global aluminum price to go up. That happened in March when the US-Iran war first got started and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz caused markets to worry about gas shipments. However, as the TTF price has risen back to near its March high recently, the global aluminum price has stayed flat on its back. That’s really weird and is happening in my opinion because of China.

The chart above shows China’s export volumes of aluminum in thousands of metric tons. This stuff is obviously noisy, but there’s the big spike in 2022 that’s instructive. At the time, European natural gas prices were going crazy because Russia was cutting its pipeline exports to put pressure on Western Europe. Global aluminum prices rose and China took advantage of this by exporting more aluminum to the world. It’s doing the same now. In fact, because the current shock to natural gas prices is smaller than 2022, China’s ramp-up in exports is preventing aluminum prices from rising at all.

For European producers, this is bad news because it means they’re getting squeezed on two fronts. Their costs are rising but the prices they can charge aren’t. The bottom line is that this is a serious threat to Europe’s aluminum producers, courtesy of China.