Robin J Brooks

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Tilman Eichstädt's avatar
Tilman Eichstädt
Mar 18

Isn’t it a bit funny, that basically

The China floods global markets with cheap/semi subsidized consumer goods and renewable energies - mostly debt financed

while US floods global markets with cheap/semi subsidized tech services from Google to AI - mostly debt financed

Basically RoW gets too much discount based on too much debt in US Tech and China industries/ regions…

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Phaseglass's avatar
Phaseglass
Mar 22

The food import diversification data is compelling — swift, measurable, and probably permanent as you suggest. But it's one retaliatory channel. The one that matters more for markets hasn't fired yet, and when it does, the repricing will be far larger.

We assess full retaliatory escalation — including rare earth export controls — at 56% probability and rising. Your earlier work argues China escalated to rare earths out of weakness, not strength. That may be true of the motivation. But the mechanism doesn't care about the motivation. If rare earth controls are enacted, they create a supply-side inflation shock that eliminates any remaining "transitory" interpretation of tariff-driven price increases and forces the Fed's hand. We put reactive tightening — actual rate increases — at 87%.

The timing mechanism is the part nobody is connecting. Trump delayed the Xi summit because of Iran. The China truce expires November 10. The forced-labour Section 301 investigations across 60 countries — including every major transshipment alternative you've documented — create overlapping legal processes that constrain the administration's own deal-making flexibility. The Iran war is compressing the negotiating calendar and the legal pipeline is locking in the tariff architecture simultaneously.

The CNY tells you the market hasn't priced this. It's flat — down 0.3% over twenty days. If China were genuinely moving toward rare earth weaponisation, you'd expect capital flow signals. Either China is bluffing, or the market hasn't registered that the bluff might be real. Given your own analysis that rare earth escalation stems from genuine economic distress in the export sector, "bluffing" seems like the less likely explanation.

The food diversion is the punishment that's already happened. The rare earth escalation is the punishment that hasn't been priced yet.

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