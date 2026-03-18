In my posts on how US tariffs have affected China, I’ve focused largely on exports, where there’s two key developments. First, China diverted lots of goods that would have gone to the US to new markets. In fact, smaller countries around the world have been flooded with stuff made in China. It’s not at all straightforward to switch up who you export to. Most importantly - to generate demand where there previously wasn’t any - you have to discount prices, so this export diversion has been a hit to the bottom line of China’s exporters. Second, there’s been lots of transshipment of goods to the US via third countries. This also hits the bottom line of China’s exporters, because transportation costs are higher. Taken together, these two things have meant that - on the surface - China’s exports held up well last year, but that picture is too positive because it ignores the hit to exporters’ profitability.

Exports are obviously the first place to look given China’s export-dependent growth model, but imports also matter. After all, China may have punished the US by shifting its imports away from American goods and towards those from other countries. That’s what I look for in today’s post. Specifically, I look at imports of food products, which includes all animal and vegetable products plus any kind of processed foods. To give an idea of what we’re talking about, China’s total imports in 2025 were $2.6 trillion. Food on the broad definition I’m using was about ten percent of that.

The two charts above tell the story. The left chart shows how much China imported from various countries in 2024 (horizontal axis) and 2025 (vertical axis). If you’re below the diagonal line, it means your share in China’s total imports fell from 2024 to 2025. The US clearly stands out. China imported much less food from the US, most likely as punishment for US tariffs. The right chart shows the change in import shares across countries and highlights how hard the US got hit. Canada (CA), Ukraine (UA) and the EU also suffered. China shifted to import more from a broad set of countries. The single biggest beneficiaries were Vietnam (VN), Indonesia (ID) and Argentina (AR), though Brazil (BR) is by far the largest supplier of food in absolute terms.

The bottom line is that punishment for US tariffs was swift and hit US agriculture hard. It’s an open question whether China will be willing to return to the status quo ex ante as part of a trade deal or whether China’s punishment is permanent. My guess is China will be very reluctant to reverse the progress it’s made in diversifying its food imports away from the US.