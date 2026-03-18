How China punished the US for tariffs
Imports of food products from the US fell sharply in 2025 and rose from everywhere else
In my posts on how US tariffs have affected China, I’ve focused largely on exports, where there’s two key developments. First, China diverted lots of goods that would have gone to the US to new markets. In fact, smaller countries around the world have been flooded with stuff made in China. It’s not at all straightforward to switch up who you export to. Most importantly - to generate demand where there previously wasn’t any - you have to discount prices, so this export diversion has been a hit to the bottom line of China’s exporters. Second, there’s been lots of transshipment of goods to the US via third countries. This also hits the bottom line of China’s exporters, because transportation costs are higher. Taken together, these two things have meant that - on the surface - China’s exports held up well last year, but that picture is too positive because it ignores the hit to exporters’ profitability.
Exports are obviously the first place to look given China’s export-dependent growth model, but imports also matter. After all, China may have punished the US by shifting its imports away from American goods and towards those from other countries. That’s what I look for in today’s post. Specifically, I look at imports of food products, which includes all animal and vegetable products plus any kind of processed foods. To give an idea of what we’re talking about, China’s total imports in 2025 were $2.6 trillion. Food on the broad definition I’m using was about ten percent of that.
The two charts above tell the story. The left chart shows how much China imported from various countries in 2024 (horizontal axis) and 2025 (vertical axis). If you’re below the diagonal line, it means your share in China’s total imports fell from 2024 to 2025. The US clearly stands out. China imported much less food from the US, most likely as punishment for US tariffs. The right chart shows the change in import shares across countries and highlights how hard the US got hit. Canada (CA), Ukraine (UA) and the EU also suffered. China shifted to import more from a broad set of countries. The single biggest beneficiaries were Vietnam (VN), Indonesia (ID) and Argentina (AR), though Brazil (BR) is by far the largest supplier of food in absolute terms.
The bottom line is that punishment for US tariffs was swift and hit US agriculture hard. It’s an open question whether China will be willing to return to the status quo ex ante as part of a trade deal or whether China’s punishment is permanent. My guess is China will be very reluctant to reverse the progress it’s made in diversifying its food imports away from the US.
Isn’t it a bit funny, that basically
The China floods global markets with cheap/semi subsidized consumer goods and renewable energies - mostly debt financed
while US floods global markets with cheap/semi subsidized tech services from Google to AI - mostly debt financed
Basically RoW gets too much discount based on too much debt in US Tech and China industries/ regions…
The food import diversification data is compelling — swift, measurable, and probably permanent as you suggest. But it's one retaliatory channel. The one that matters more for markets hasn't fired yet, and when it does, the repricing will be far larger.
We assess full retaliatory escalation — including rare earth export controls — at 56% probability and rising. Your earlier work argues China escalated to rare earths out of weakness, not strength. That may be true of the motivation. But the mechanism doesn't care about the motivation. If rare earth controls are enacted, they create a supply-side inflation shock that eliminates any remaining "transitory" interpretation of tariff-driven price increases and forces the Fed's hand. We put reactive tightening — actual rate increases — at 87%.
The timing mechanism is the part nobody is connecting. Trump delayed the Xi summit because of Iran. The China truce expires November 10. The forced-labour Section 301 investigations across 60 countries — including every major transshipment alternative you've documented — create overlapping legal processes that constrain the administration's own deal-making flexibility. The Iran war is compressing the negotiating calendar and the legal pipeline is locking in the tariff architecture simultaneously.
The CNY tells you the market hasn't priced this. It's flat — down 0.3% over twenty days. If China were genuinely moving toward rare earth weaponisation, you'd expect capital flow signals. Either China is bluffing, or the market hasn't registered that the bluff might be real. Given your own analysis that rare earth escalation stems from genuine economic distress in the export sector, "bluffing" seems like the less likely explanation.
The food diversion is the punishment that's already happened. The rare earth escalation is the punishment that hasn't been priced yet.