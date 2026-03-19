Robin J Brooks

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Omar's avatar
Omar
Mar 19

It doesnt account for the scenario where Iran causes huge damages to all oil reserves and fields in the gulf

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Saison
Mar 20

Fundamental flaws in your analysis: (1) assuming that traffic through Red Sea won’t get harassed (2) discounting potential structural damages from direct assault on oil depots and refineries, which hasn’t happened yet (3) ignoring the spread between paper price and physical price which clearly indicates that paper price is lagging because speculators are betting that this won’t take too long (not to mention the US treasury manipulation of the paper market through selling futures etc. which they absolutely are doing now)

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