Robin J Brooks

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Real Economy Constraints's avatar
Real Economy Constraints
7d

I agree that markets are pricing-in early the risks associated with embargos. However, it does not necessarily mean those risks are contained.

The issue is not merely that there will be fewer Iranian barrels. The real concern is how a reduction in flow flexibility through freight, insurance, financing, etc., in the Gulf impacts deliverability. This moves the shock from supply to deliverability - an area where most standard elasticity frameworks can likely miss mark.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
6d

Does the 125$ barrel of oil take into account the Iranians and their Houthi friends working together to also stop sea traffic the way the Houthis did last year?

And you also seem to be tacitly assuming that attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf states won’t get much worse. It may turn out that way, but if US troops do invade say Kharg Island there could be much more solidarity activity from Arab populations than we have so far seen.

Ian

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