Robin J Brooks

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demagnifier's avatar
demagnifier
2hEdited

what about: Eurozone's +2% current account surplus vs US' -3% (both % of GDP).

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Thethetho's avatar
Thethetho
4h

Always wrong you said all the things you say now in 2022.

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