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I’ve been writing a lot of posts about why oil didn’t go to $200. There’s basically two reasons. The first lies with oil importers, where more developed countries like China, Japan and South Korea ran down their oil stockpiles to keep their economies going as imports from the Persian Gulf collapsed. Poorer oil importers didn’t have that option and were forced to do demand destruction. The second reason lies with oil exporters, who - where possible - ramped up production and exported more. The US belongs to this group and ramped up its exports in spectacular fashion. That of course pulled up prices in the US, transmitting the Strait of Hormuz shock to American drivers, but it helped stabilize global prices and is a big reason why Brent never went to $200. This post goes through how US exports rose so much, why this isn’t about emergency SPR releases and what all this means for the US Dollar going forward.

The black line in the chart above - which I first showed back in May - shows the US’ trade balance in oil in millions of barrels per month. This balance had been trending up before the war, but recent months have seen it spike sharply higher. In April and May 2026, monthly oil exports averaged around 140 million barrels, i.e. just under five million barrels per day. In the same two months in 2025, exports averaged 20 million barrels per month or less than one million barrels per day. As the chart above shows, there’s very distinct dynamics for crude oil (blue bars) and refined product (red bars), which is things like gasoline and kerosene.

The blue bars in the chart above zero in on the trade balance in crude, which - historically - has always been negative, i.e. the US in the past imported more crude than it exported. That changed drastically in recent months as US crude exports (red line) surged, while imports of crude (red line) stayed pretty stable. The blue bars in the chart below show the trade balance in refined product, which also rose sharply due to a very similar dynamic: exports rose (red), while imports were stable (black line).

The bottom line is that exports of crude and refined product rose sharply, which makes sense given that oil prices outside the US were spiking, giving companies an incentive to export more. There’s two subsidiary questions I’ll address now, namely that (i) the rise in exports hasn’t been about emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases; and (ii) that the recent surge in US oil exports is unlikely to give the Dollar a lasting lift.

The red bars in the chart above show the monthly change in US crude exports. If they’re positive, it means US exports rose. The blue bars show monthly emergency SPR releases, which started ramping up in March and continued at a high level in April and May. It’s clear that exports in April rose far more than can be explained with the SPR and it’s also clear that the further rise in May exports falls short of the additional SPR release. All this means that it wasn’t emergency SPR releases driving the rise in exports. Instead, it was a mix of ramped up production and running down commercial stockpiles of oil, which means that the pick up in US exports is genuine and not just about recycling the SPR.

A separate question is what all this means for the Dollar, which - in the past - had a negative correlation with oil, because the US used to be a much bigger importer of oil. This correlation switched positive in recent years, in line with the US’ emergence as an oil exporter. In my view, there’s two points to make here. First, while the Dollar has risen recently, that’s been driven by markets thinking the Fed’s reaction function has shifted in a hawkish direction under Warsh. I think markets are wrong on this, which should drag the Dollar down when they come to their senses. Second, for oil to drive the Dollar up meaningfully - which is what happened in 2022 as the chart above shows - you need the global economy to be growing gangbusters (the COVID recovery was very much that) and inflation to be rising. It’s not clear we have either now. In fact, my view is that underlying inflation is under control and - if anything - will allow the Fed to cut. The bottom line for me is that oil is a sideshow for the Dollar. It’s the Fed that really matters and that will drag the Dollar down.