Robin J Brooks

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Emrah Mahmutoglu's avatar
Emrah Mahmutoglu
Mar 13

Maybe the focus should be stopping an unnecessary war built on lies?

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James B's avatar
James B
Mar 13

In response to your “cunning plan” to blockade Iranian oil, Iran can crash the global economy by blockading Hormuz. I don’t think you’ve thought this through.

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