Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
1h

I don't know if what I'm about to write about is linked to what Robin is saying, but wouldn't the US like a new Plaza Agreement - one which allowed a relative devaluation of the dollar? But China for one would refuse to play ball the way America's main trading partners did in 1985. If I'm right doesn't America also want a strong yen? Ian

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Kent's avatar
Kent
3h

I think that's what I suggested in a question in the May 23rd call.

Imagine that AI equities plummet in Q4, AI investment ceases in Q1 '27, and a recession in Q2. Warsh slams Fed Funds to below other central banks. Investment and trade into the US reverse. I keep hearing that there's no alternative to USD for reserves, but wasn't there an alternative pre-Asian crisis? Which was to hold reserves in your own currency. If the USD is seen in a volatile secular decline that creates currency losses and no interest income, then isn't a central bank holding its own currency and gold as reserves a reasonable alternative?

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