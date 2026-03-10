How to trade Trump 2.0
Just when everyone thought oil was heading well above $100, it crashed
This presidency - to state the obvious - isn’t like anything we’ve seen before. Foreign policy adventures come and go, seemingly with little rhyme or reason, not to mention things like the IEEPA tariffs, which were ruled illegal by the Supreme Court. There is however one constant, which is that markets - when they get too crazy - get Trump to back down. This is what happened with sky-high tariffs on China in April 2025 and it looks like this is what’s happening again now on Iran.
Yesterday’s post listed three catalysts that might cause oil prices to fall and Brent did indeed tumble. In the event, the reasons I gave couldn’t have been further from what transpired - President Trump declared war with Iran almost over - but the basic idea that you can’t trust the “trend” in this presidency was validated. This is why I wrote a post on Sunday about cutting through the “fog of war,” suggesting to steer clear of the building frenzy in oil prices and to focus instead on secondary opportunities like the start of differentiation across emerging markets (EM), whereby markets late last week began pushing up currencies of commodity exporters and pushing down currencies of commodity importers.
As I write this, Brent has tumbled to $90 per barrel, but that’s still 24 percent above where it was before war with Iran began. We’re still - therefore - in a huge shock that hasn’t yet been priced in EM. Today’s post gives an update on the EM differentiation trade, which began on Friday and kept going yesterday. Brazil and South Africa are the biggest gainers, much like in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As long as oil prices don’t fall all the way back to where they were pre-invasion, this differentiation theme has a lot further to run.
I showed the chart above in Sunday’s “fog of war” post. At the time, it featured only Friday’s price action. The version above combines Friday and yesterday, i.e. market moves from March 5 through March 9. The red bars show the Brent oil price (CO1), gold (XAU), silver (XAG) and the S&P 500 (SPX). The blue bars show the rise (+) in currencies versus the Dollar.
In EM, Brazil (BRL) and South Africa (ZAR) are up most, while Australia (AUD) and Canada (CAD) have risen most in the G10. Markets are clearly trading a commodities theme, which - as long as oil prices remain elevated - has further to run. Commodity importers like Thailand (THB), the Philippines (PHP) and India (INR) are hardest hit.
As long as we don’t experience another catastrophic spike in oil prices - President Trump all but ruled that out yesterday - markets will pursue EM differentiation. This theme will be strongest in places - like Brazil - where chronic undervaluation of the currency has been a feature. As risk appetite normalizes, we should also see a return to Dollar weakness as risk-off repatriation flows subside.
you trust trump’s statement that the war will be over any minute? given the destruction in the gulf, qatar’s lng facility down, refinery fires, wells shut in which will take time to bring back into production, he can’t keep prices down even if he were telling the truth.
The floor under oil prices is no longer set by the war — it's set by the physical damage. Even if Trump announces a ceasefire at this afternoon's press conference:
Kuwait declared force majeure and cut production. Restarting shut-in wells takes weeks to months depending on how they were shut — you don't just turn a valve. Qatar's Ras Laffan took direct hits. LNG liquefaction trains that go cold require careful, staged restart procedures — weeks minimum, months if equipment was damaged. Bahrain's Sitra refinery is burning. Iraq's production down 70% with storage full and no tankers available. Refineries across the region hit by missiles. Desalination plants damaged on both sides.
None of that repairs on a headline. None of it repairs on a ceasefire. None of it repairs on a Trump Truth Social post. The physical world has its own timeline and it doesn't negotiate.
$84 is the market pricing "war ends today AND everything comes back online immediately." Both conditions are unlikely individually. Together they're fantasy. The floor is probably $85-95 even under the most optimistic resolution scenario, rising to $100+ if the war continues another week, and $120+ if Pottinger [see free press article from trump45’s deputy nsa] is right about Trump finishing the job.
Spot on, my long AUDCHF has bounced back to profits. Am planning to hold till aud central bank pivots