This presidency - to state the obvious - isn’t like anything we’ve seen before. Foreign policy adventures come and go, seemingly with little rhyme or reason, not to mention things like the IEEPA tariffs, which were ruled illegal by the Supreme Court. There is however one constant, which is that markets - when they get too crazy - get Trump to back down. This is what happened with sky-high tariffs on China in April 2025 and it looks like this is what’s happening again now on Iran.

Yesterday’s post listed three catalysts that might cause oil prices to fall and Brent did indeed tumble. In the event, the reasons I gave couldn’t have been further from what transpired - President Trump declared war with Iran almost over - but the basic idea that you can’t trust the “trend” in this presidency was validated. This is why I wrote a post on Sunday about cutting through the “fog of war,” suggesting to steer clear of the building frenzy in oil prices and to focus instead on secondary opportunities like the start of differentiation across emerging markets (EM), whereby markets late last week began pushing up currencies of commodity exporters and pushing down currencies of commodity importers.

As I write this, Brent has tumbled to $90 per barrel, but that’s still 24 percent above where it was before war with Iran began. We’re still - therefore - in a huge shock that hasn’t yet been priced in EM. Today’s post gives an update on the EM differentiation trade, which began on Friday and kept going yesterday. Brazil and South Africa are the biggest gainers, much like in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As long as oil prices don’t fall all the way back to where they were pre-invasion, this differentiation theme has a lot further to run.

I showed the chart above in Sunday’s “fog of war” post. At the time, it featured only Friday’s price action. The version above combines Friday and yesterday, i.e. market moves from March 5 through March 9. The red bars show the Brent oil price (CO1), gold (XAU), silver (XAG) and the S&P 500 (SPX). The blue bars show the rise (+) in currencies versus the Dollar.

In EM, Brazil (BRL) and South Africa (ZAR) are up most, while Australia (AUD) and Canada (CAD) have risen most in the G10. Markets are clearly trading a commodities theme, which - as long as oil prices remain elevated - has further to run. Commodity importers like Thailand (THB), the Philippines (PHP) and India (INR) are hardest hit.

As long as we don’t experience another catastrophic spike in oil prices - President Trump all but ruled that out yesterday - markets will pursue EM differentiation. This theme will be strongest in places - like Brazil - where chronic undervaluation of the currency has been a feature. As risk appetite normalizes, we should also see a return to Dollar weakness as risk-off repatriation flows subside.