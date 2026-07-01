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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been a huge “natural experiment” along many dimensions. Most obviously, it’s shed light on how oil prices behave in a major supply shock and - implicitly - the price elasticity of demand and ability of global markets to re-route oil to where it’s most needed. But there’s lots of other things it’s shone a light on too, including how gold has become a terrible risk hedge after last year’s crazy run-up in prices and how the US Dollar remains the world’s ultimate safe haven asset, which is notable after all the excitement over the “Sell America” trade last year.

Today’s post looks at how US investors behaved during this shock. Historically, they tend to repatriate assets in big risk-off shocks, but that’s not what they did this time. They did the opposite, piling into foreign stocks and bonds in unprecedented fashion. My explanation for this is that - although apocalyptic oil price forecasts got a lot of attention - US investors didn’t actually trade them. Actions always speak louder than words and - in this case - they say markets never believed in $200 oil.

The chart above shows monthly data from the US Treasury on US investor flows into and out of foreign assets. A negative reading means US investors are buying foreign stocks and bonds, which constitutes an outflow in the balance of payments. A positive reading means US investors are selling foreign assets and bringing cash home. That’s typically what they do in big risk-off shocks like COVID (Mar. ‘20) or the chaotic roll-out of “reciprocal tariffs” (Apr. ‘25). That’s not, however, how they behaved recently. The big negative reading in Apr. ‘26 means US investors bought foreign stocks and bonds in record fashion, so they were clearly disregarding some of the more apocalyptic forecasts that were going around at the time.

The chart above zooms in on what US investors were doing in Apr. ‘26. The black line is the same data as the blue line in the first chart, i.e. total US resident flows into foreign stocks and bonds. The red and blue bars give the split between foreign bonds and stocks, respectively. US investors piled into foreign stocks in particular. That’s classic “risk-on” behavior and suggests they didn’t believe all the $200 oil talk. Actions always speak louder than words and - in this case - US investors positioned like they believed this shock would pass quickly.