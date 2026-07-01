Robin J Brooks

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Neal Attermann's avatar
Neal Attermann
3h

Could it have been taking advantage of a surprisingly strong dollar they thought would be repriced lower in the coming months—regardless of how oil priced out?

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Jakub Bugdol's avatar
Jakub Bugdol
4h

it's influence of ETFs

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