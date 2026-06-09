Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
4h

We should mention that the Trump regime fought a trade war with the entire world except Russia and North Korea. Even the penguins got taxed, but not Putin.

Also, I see a lot of stressed farm buyouts and bankruptcies DESPITE a bailout. It sure doesn’t look like China’s leverage over the US economy was overblown in places like Arkansas or Montana.

Let’s just admit the obvious: this was about Trump wanting payoffs and butt kisses and not anything resembling coherent, legal, or even sane policy.

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Jws's avatar
Jws
3h

You write:

“The charts above show monthly data for China’s exports…in the first four months of 2026…[relative to] the same four months in 2024… [are up 50-150%]. These are massive increases, which you can see just by eyeballing the charts.”

As I eyeball the charts, what I see is a continuation of the longstanding, nearly exponential increase of Chinese exports, essentially unaffected by Trump’s illegal national sales tax (aka “tariffs”).

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