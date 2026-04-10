The Bureau of Economic Analysis yesterday reported that core PCE inflation - the Fed’s preferred inflation measure - was 0.4 percent month-over-month in February. That’s a scary number. It annualizes to 4.5 percent, far above the Fed’s inflation target of two percent over the longer run. It’s also scary because - if this was inflation before hostilities in the Gulf began - you have to wonder how bad things will get once the current spike in oil prices shows up in March data.

There’s certainly reasons to worry about inflation, but I think the shoe is on the other foot for two reasons. First, the big tariff shock over the past year didn’t cause inflation to run out of control. That to me says that underlying inflation is tame, which would be consistent with subdued inflation in the decade before COVID. Second, there’s lots of residual seasonality at the start of every year since the pandemic, making inflation look worse than it really is, including in yesterday’s core PCE reading. None of this is to say that today’s CPI reading for March won’t be ugly. It’s possible that the spike in oil prices does that. But my reading of underlying inflation is that it’s looking - so far - mostly benign.

The chart above breaks down how I look at core PCE inflation. The key thing it does is to calculate a “core” services category, which is the blue bars. This is core services inflation after taking out owners’ equivalent rent (purple bars), transportation (yellow) and healthcare services (red). I think of this as services taking out an imputed measure and volatile things like airfares. This “core” services category was very subdued in the February reading. No sign it’s taking off at all after excluding noisy categories.

The chart above looks at the residual seasonality issue. This arises because it’s costly for many companies to continually raise prices. These menu costs mean some firms lump price hikes into the early months of the year, i.e. start-of-year price resets. These resets get filtered out with standard seasonal adjustment techniques when inflation is relatively stable, as it was in the decade before COVID. But inflation in recent years has been anything but stable, so that start-of-year price resets are sneaking through into seasonally adjusted inflation. That’s residual seasonality and is what’s illustrated in the chart above. Monthly inflation rates that supposedly are seasonally adjusted have been high at the start of the year since COVID, including in 2026. That’s start-of-year price resets that aren’t getting taken out sufficiently and - again - suggests that underlying inflation is in better shape than meets the eye.

The last thing I’ll say is this. If you total up the combined weigh of all items in the PCE with inflation above two percent, i.e. above the Fed’s inflation target, you get the chart above. The blue line shows the combined weight above two percent based on year-over-year inflation. The black line is the same thing based on month-over-month seasonally adjusted and annualized inflation. Inflation is certainly more broad-based than in the decade before COVID, but that’s when inflation was worryingly low. The breadth of inflation looks comparable to the years before 2008 and those were good years. In sum, I just can’t get excited about inflation running out of control based on all the data we have in hand.