Robin J Brooks

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G Mail Account's avatar
G Mail Account
9h

The color coded charts are most impossible to read in any detail on a phone screen. This is important and interesting data. Try using tables.

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Frontier | Winston's avatar
Frontier | Winston
6h

The direct oil hit is one-time and already in. But Minton and Wheaton (Fed/UCLA) show downstream pass-through takes ~20 months. With energy prices where they are, how much of that lag is your benign read pricing?

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