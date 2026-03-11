Robin J Brooks

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Attila Rebak's avatar
Attila Rebak
Mar 11

Safe havens rarely behave like safe havens in the very short term.

In real shocks, investors often sell what they can, not what they want. Gold’s strong prior performance may have made it a source of liquidity rather than a source of protection.

The deeper issue still seems to be fiscal credibility and long-term monetary discipline. In that sense, the safe-haven debate is structural, not tactical.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
Mar 11

If your leveraged into gold to ride the bull. Chances are you need to make margin calls when the missiles fly.

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